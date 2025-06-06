Warren man arraigned in connection with death

By: Nick Powers | Warren Weekly | Published June 6, 2025

Travis James Holdburg

WARREN — A Warren man was arraigned in 37 District Court on June 3 in connection with a death at a residence in the city.

On May 31, first responders arrived at a house in Warren following a call for service, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s office. They found Travis James Holdburg, 22, allegedly standing in the driveway of the home. When authorities entered the home, they found a dead man with a large cut across his neck and other unspecified injuries.

Holdburg was charged with second-degree murder, a felony that could carry a life sentence. His bond was set by Judge Steven Bieda at $1 million cash or surety only. He has a probable cause hearing set for June 10 in district court, with a preliminary examination tentatively scheduled to follow on June 17. Both hearings will be in front of Judge Suzanne Faunce.

“This was a brutal and senseless act of violence,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in the release. “The sheer disregard for human life is both heartbreaking and unacceptable. Our office will pursue justice with the full weight of the law to ensure the individual responsible is held fully accountable. We must continue to stand united against this kind of violence and affirm that it has no place in our neighborhoods.”

Court records show Holdburg is being represented by the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission. No attorney was listed at press time.