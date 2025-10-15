Voters to select candidates for city offices in Royal Oak, Clawson

Royal Oak Review | Published October 15, 2025

CLAWSON/ROYAL OAK — In the Royal Oak Review’s coverage area, voters in the Nov. 4 election in Clawson will select candidates for mayor and the City Council, and voters in Royal Oak will select candidates for mayor and the City Commission. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goal(s) if elected. The answers are printed verbatim.

Royal Oak Mayor

Two candidates are running for one two-year term.

Michael Fournier

Age: 46

Occupation: Business Development

Municipality of residence: Royal Oak

For how long: 23 years

Online campaign information: www.fournierformayor.com

Education: B.A. Michigan State University; MBA University of Notre Dame

Previously and currently held elected offices: Mayor of Royal Oak 2016 – Present; City Commissioner 2011-2016

Top goals:

Keep Royal Oak one of the SAFEST cities in America:

• Attract/retain the best police, EMS, and fire professionals

• Increase social workers and mental health professionals in law enforcement

Support Royal Oak’s vibrant and beautiful neighborhoods:

• Maintain investments in our parks and older adult initiatives

• Protect the character of each neighborhood

• Confront the housing crisis while protecting home values

Upgrade our critical infrastructure:

• Continue fixing our roads

• Replace lead lines and update water infrastructure

Trish Oliver

Age: 67

Occupation: Senior communications consultant for Fortune 500 corporations and non-profit organizations.

Author.

Municipality of residence: Royal Oak

For how long: 39 years

Online campaign information: saveroyaloak.com

Education: Master of Liberal Arts, Harvard, 2024. Bachelor of Arts, University of Michigan.

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: I will listen to residents. Communications and transparency are what’s needed now — in addition to fiscally responsible action.

I will strengthen and enforce ethics ordinances so campaign donations cannot overly influence this city.

Also important is protecting the families that make up the majority here by restoring the term “Single Family” to the “Land Use Map/Categories” in the Master Plan and subsequent zoning — no more variances that eliminate in-building parking, height restraints, congestion and safety.

Royal Oak City Commission

Seven candidates are running for three four-year terms.

Paul Bastian

Age: 47

Occupation: Realtor

Municipality of residence: Royal Oak

For how long: 40+ years

Online campaign information: www.paulbastian.com

Education: B.A. in Communications, Oakland University

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: Preserve Royal Oak’s walkable neighborhoods

Foster smart development of new housing options to better provide for seniors and working families

Help small businesses grow and thrive in the community

Identify and foster new, walkable corridors of commerce

Make Royal Oak the regional leader in new private investment and entrepreneurship

Prioritize the maintenance and development of our parks

Advocate for the integration of mental health support into community programming

David Buzynski

Did not return questionnaire before press time.

Woody Gontina

Age: 51

Occupation: Home Builder

Municipality of residence: Royal Oak

For how long: 19 years

Online campaign information: www.woodygontina4ro.com

Education: B.S. from Michigan State University — Construction Management

Previously and currently held elected offices: I have not previously held an elected role

Top goals: I’m running because of my deep love for Royal Oak. I believe in a forward-thinking, inclusive city that works for everyone. I’ve served on the Planning Commission, for 5 years, and Environmental Advisory Board, for 7 years, where I have promoted thoughtful development, sustainability, and responsible stewardship of our resources. My top priorities are Best-in-class public services. Thoughtful planning and development that meets community needs. Sustainable building, clean water, and protecting our parks and greenspace.

Brandon Kolo

Age: 40

Occupation: Small business owner with professional expertise in project management and sustainable technology

Municipality of residence: Royal Oak

For how long: Since 2012

Online campaign information: www.brandonkolo.com

Education: BS, Michigan State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: Royal Oak City Commissioner since 2020

Top goals:

Royal Oak is thriving, and I am proud of the progress we’ve made since I joined the commission. If re-elected, I will continue to focus on:

• Strong Neighborhoods — investing in parks, protecting trees and greenspace, and guiding development that enhances quality of life

• Excellent Services — maintaining exceptional public safety and expanding senior and recreational programs

• Improved Infrastructure — repairing & maintaining roads and promoting green infrastructure to put rainwater in the ground and out of basements

Carolyn Martz

Age: 62

Occupation: Receptionist/biller at a dental office, 1.5 years

Municipality of residence: Royal Oak resident

For how long: 20 years

Online campaign information: SaveRoyalOak.com

Education: Graduate of Macomb Academy of Court Reporting, CSR-4017

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: My top goal if elected is to preserve some of the historic sites such as the Baldwin/Stagecrafters Theater and the Royal Oak Golf Course. While progressing into the future, I feel it is necessary to retain the history of our city. These are family-friendly entities that should be maintained into the future so Royal Oak’s entire history and character are not lost.

Eric Smethurst

Age: 37

Occupation: Mechanical Engineer

Municipality of residence: Royal Oak

For how long: Since 2018

Online campaign information: SaveRoyalOak.com

Education: No answer given

Previously and currently held elected offices: No prior experience

Top goals: The residents’ concerns will be my top priority. When elected, I will address the many major issues that our community has voiced regarding downtown parking and affordable housing. I will make sure that the planned modifications to 11 Mile Road will not disrupt the downtown area, as parking issues have already caused enough disruption in recent years. With this being said, a focus on communication and transparency with all new developments is necessary.

Michael Willard (Write-in)

Age: 46

Occupation: Packaging Engineer

Municipality of residence: Royal Oak

For how long: 34 years

Online campaign information: www.writeinwillard.com

Education: B.S. and M.S. Packaging; Michigan State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals:

• End non-essential spending on outdated projects where costs exceed the benefits to the Royal Oak community.

• Propose to split City Commission into districts to ensure equality. Localized topics to have a weighted system where directly affected residents and business owners have a greater say.

• Reduce the use of outside sources to dictate how Royal Oak should evolve as a community.

• Listen to ALL of Royal Oak Constituent’s concerns and needs.

Clawson Mayor

Two candidates are running for one two-year term.

Paula Millan

Did not return questionnaire before press time.

Susan Moffitt

Age: 62

Occupation: Employee Benefits Director

Municipality of residence: Clawson, MI

For how long: Since 1991

Online campaign information: Facebook Page: Susan Moffitt for Clawson Mayor

Education: B.S. Business Administration, Wayne State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: Clawson City Council 2017 - 2021 and 2023 - Present

Top goals:

My top goals if elected are to create a welcoming and responsive City Hall, where residents know their concerns will be heard and addressed. I will work to provide clear pathways to solutions, ensure our City Charter is respected, and that the voices of residents remain central to every decision. I will also work to safeguard infrastructure bond funds, making sure they are used responsibly, transparently, and with long-term planning that strengthens Clawson’s future.

Clawson City Council

Ten candidates are running for three four-year terms and one two-year term. The three highest vote totals will win four-year terms and the fourth-highest vote total will win a two-year term.

Bruce Anderson

Age: 61

Occupation: Engineer

Municipality of residence: Clawson

For how long: 29 years

Online campaign information: bruceandersonclawson.com

Education: BS Engineering

Previously and currently held elected offices: Currently serving on the Clawson City Council

Top goals: 1) Maintain a positive working relationship with the City Manager

2) Continue the progress on the city infrastructure

3) Continue the positive relationship with the Clawson School District

George Georges

Age: 81

Occupation: Manager, department of embroidery with 31 employees

Municipality of residence: Clawson

For how long: No answer given.

Online campaign information: Use email george@ggeorges.com in subject line please reference Clawson 2025

Education: Wayne State University- Bachelor of Arts- Accounting Degree- retired certified public accountant- Michigan, Ohio

Previously and currently held elected offices: former city councilman

Top goals: Fixing our streets and underground water and sewer, explore cost-sharing partnerships with neighboring cities, publish clear, accessible financial reports quarterly to increase transparence, use of asphalt for cost-effective and quicker resurfacing or streets, preserve our close knit, small-town feel, strong leadership-smart solutions- a stronger Clawson, Lets think outside the box.

Scott E. Manning

Did not return questionnaire by press time.

Meredith Peltonen

Age: 41 years old

Occupation: Bartender, Undergraduate Student

Municipality of residence: Clawson

For how long: 23 years

Online campaign information: meredithforclawson.com

Education: Michigan State University, Interdisciplinary Studies: Law, Justice, and Public Policy — Anticipated Graduation: May 2026

Previously and currently held elected offices: No answer given

Top goals: • Embrace multi-channel communication strategies ensuring every resident is provided accurate information.

• Promote community service opportunities on boards and commissions by expanding the search for applicants and emphasizing the important roles these volunteers play in shaping our city.

• Focus on effective, responsive, and respectful governance to build unity among council and community.

• Thoroughly examine our budget and re-evaluate current projects to ensure every dollar is spent wisely.

William J. Renshaw

Did not return questionnaire before press time.

Heather Rigby Rinkevich

Age: 45

Occupation: Self-Employed/Entrepreneur

Municipality of residence: Clawson

For how long: 30 years in total

Online campaign information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578854240865

Education: Central Michigan University: MA in Humanities & BS in Org Administration

Previously and currently held elected offices:N/A

Top goals:

• Strengthening and implementing long-term/strategic plans by adding measurable goals and aligning the budget to meet priorities and objectives.

• Seek more outside funding, like grants, to ease the burden on Clawson taxpayers.

• Accountability & Oversight on infrastructure. Clawson deserves clear communication and accountability from its leaders. Neighbors should feel informed about what’s happening in our city and confident that decisions are being made responsibly.

• Ensuring the people of Clawson feel represented and have a voice.

Glenn Shepard

Age: 56

Occupation: Automotive Sales

Municipality of residence: Clawson

For how long: 22 years

Online campaign information: Facebook: Elect Glenn Shepard

Education: BA Marketing, MSU

Previously and currently held elected offices: Clawson City Councilmember

Top goals:

Preserve single-family zoning

Attract and retain families with school age children

Preserve existing green spaces

Continue infrastructure improvements

Find solutions to mitigate stormwater runoff

Improve our recreational parks and facilities

Explore pragmatic downtown parking solutions

Develop empty spaces within and near our downtown

Leverage our industrial and non-residential zoning to increase revenue

Protect and improve the biodiversity of our city tree canopy

Encourage by-right development and limit PUDs

Continue working collaboratively with our school district

Laura L. Slowinski

Age: 54

Occupation: K-8 Substitute and Faith Formation teacher, Volunteer at Guardian Angels Catholic Parish

Municipality of residence: City of Clawson

For how long: I’ve lived in Clawson for over 45 years

Online campaign information: Facebook Page: Laura Slowinski For Clawson City Council

Education: Graduated May 2005 Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management, Cornerstone University

Previously and currently held elected offices: Chairwoman on the Clawson Charter Commission

Top goals: If elected, I will focus on restoring communication between residents, businesses, and city government. I’m committed to supporting the community, solving problems, and helping people use our city website and YouTube channels for reliable information. As charter commission chair, I worked with eight diverse elected commissioners to update our city’s historic document. We collaborated respectfully and effectively. I value that environment and am eager to bring that spirit to my city council seat.

Alec W. Speshock

Age: 32

Occupation: Executive Director of the Clawson Chamber of Commerce

Municipality of residence: Clawson

For how long: 4 years

Online campaign information: https://linktr.ee/speshockforclawson

Education: High School Diploma with some college

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: Transparency & Trust Open communication, clear updates, and decisions made with residents, not behind closed doors. Improving the Tax Burden Reduce the tax burden by prioritizing efficient budgets and delivering real value. Modernizing the City & Ordinances Update outdated ordinances, support small businesses, and plan for Clawson’s future without losing the heart of it.

Scott Tinlin

Age: 66

Occupation: Senior Executive- Global Technology & Science, Brussels Belgium

Municipality of residence: Clawson

For how long: 39 years

Online campaign information: scotttinlinforclawson.com

Education: Central Michigan University, Multiple graduate business accreditations in United States & EU institutions

Previously and currently held elected offices: City Council (2022-2023).

Top goals: I am running for City Council to continue supporting the positive direction of our wonderful city. My priorities are a transparent and collaborative government that works to gain additional revenue to continue fixing our aging infrastructure, improving communication with our citizens, and pursuing smart development to keep our small-town charm.

Clawson City Council

Two candidates are running for one term ending Nov. 15, 2027.

Richard Scott

Age: No answer given

Occupation: Technology Leadership

Municipality of residence: Clawson

For how long: 30 years

Online campaign information: none

Education: Bachelors Computer Information Systems — Walsh College Troy

Previously and currently held elected offices: Clawson City Council - 3 months

Top goals: My goal is to keep Clawson the wonderful city with a Big Heart that we all love.

Over 25 years in technology leadership responsible for multi-million dollar budgets and many years of reviewing vendor proposals. 2.5 years on Clawson Planning Commission:

Protected neighborhood character and preserved opportunities for families in Clawson through the implementation of the Short-Term Rental ordinance.

Upheld parking and development standards and clarified them in the Master Plan Update.

Aidan O’Rourke

Age: 30

Occupation: Application Engineer

Municipality of residence: Clawson

For how long: 4 years

Online campaign information: Visit my Facebook Page “Aidan O’Rourke for Clawson City Council” https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578373716592

Education: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Previously and currently held elected offices: None.

Top goals:

1. I believe in listening to voters, respecting your decisions the first time, and following the city charter.

2. I’ll focus on smart, modern zoning that grows our tax base, strengthens our downtown, and welcomes new families into our schools, while preserving the character of our neighborhoods.

3. I’ll work to close gaps in our ordinances so our government remains fair, consistent and accountable.