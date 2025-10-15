Voters to select candidates for city offices in Royal Oak, Clawson

CLAWSON/ROYAL OAK — In the Royal Oak Review’s coverage area, voters in the Nov. 4 election in Clawson will select candidates for mayor and the City Council, and voters in Royal Oak will select candidates for mayor and the City Commission. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goal(s) if elected. The answers are printed verbatim.
Royal Oak Mayor
Two candidates are running for one two-year term.
Michael Fournier
Age: 46
Occupation: Business Development
Municipality of residence: Royal Oak
For how long: 23 years
Online campaign information: www.fournierformayor.com
Education: B.A. Michigan State University; MBA University of Notre Dame
Previously and currently held elected offices: Mayor of Royal Oak 2016 – Present; City Commissioner 2011-2016
Top goals:
Keep Royal Oak one of the SAFEST cities in America:
• Attract/retain the best police, EMS, and fire professionals
• Increase social workers and mental health professionals in law enforcement
Support Royal Oak’s vibrant and beautiful neighborhoods:
• Maintain investments in our parks and older adult initiatives
• Protect the character of each neighborhood
• Confront the housing crisis while protecting home values
Upgrade our critical infrastructure:
• Continue fixing our roads
• Replace lead lines and update water infrastructure
Trish Oliver
Age: 67
Occupation: Senior communications consultant for Fortune 500 corporations and non-profit organizations.
Author.
Municipality of residence: Royal Oak
For how long: 39 years
Online campaign information: saveroyaloak.com
Education: Master of Liberal Arts, Harvard, 2024. Bachelor of Arts, University of Michigan.
Previously and currently held elected offices: None
Top goals: I will listen to residents. Communications and transparency are what’s needed now — in addition to fiscally responsible action.
I will strengthen and enforce ethics ordinances so campaign donations cannot overly influence this city.
Also important is protecting the families that make up the majority here by restoring the term “Single Family” to the “Land Use Map/Categories” in the Master Plan and subsequent zoning — no more variances that eliminate in-building parking, height restraints, congestion and safety.
Royal Oak City Commission
Seven candidates are running for three four-year terms.
Paul Bastian
Age: 47
Occupation: Realtor
Municipality of residence: Royal Oak
For how long: 40+ years
Online campaign information: www.paulbastian.com
Education: B.A. in Communications, Oakland University
Previously and currently held elected offices: None
Top goals: Preserve Royal Oak’s walkable neighborhoods
Foster smart development of new housing options to better provide for seniors and working families
Help small businesses grow and thrive in the community
Identify and foster new, walkable corridors of commerce
Make Royal Oak the regional leader in new private investment and entrepreneurship
Prioritize the maintenance and development of our parks
Advocate for the integration of mental health support into community programming
David Buzynski
Did not return questionnaire before press time.
Woody Gontina
Age: 51
Occupation: Home Builder
Municipality of residence: Royal Oak
For how long: 19 years
Online campaign information: www.woodygontina4ro.com
Education: B.S. from Michigan State University — Construction Management
Previously and currently held elected offices: I have not previously held an elected role
Top goals: I’m running because of my deep love for Royal Oak. I believe in a forward-thinking, inclusive city that works for everyone. I’ve served on the Planning Commission, for 5 years, and Environmental Advisory Board, for 7 years, where I have promoted thoughtful development, sustainability, and responsible stewardship of our resources. My top priorities are Best-in-class public services. Thoughtful planning and development that meets community needs. Sustainable building, clean water, and protecting our parks and greenspace.
Brandon Kolo
Age: 40
Occupation: Small business owner with professional expertise in project management and sustainable technology
Municipality of residence: Royal Oak
For how long: Since 2012
Online campaign information: www.brandonkolo.com
Education: BS, Michigan State University
Previously and currently held elected offices: Royal Oak City Commissioner since 2020
Top goals:
Royal Oak is thriving, and I am proud of the progress we’ve made since I joined the commission. If re-elected, I will continue to focus on:
• Strong Neighborhoods — investing in parks, protecting trees and greenspace, and guiding development that enhances quality of life
• Excellent Services — maintaining exceptional public safety and expanding senior and recreational programs
• Improved Infrastructure — repairing & maintaining roads and promoting green infrastructure to put rainwater in the ground and out of basements
Carolyn Martz
Age: 62
Occupation: Receptionist/biller at a dental office, 1.5 years
Municipality of residence: Royal Oak resident
For how long: 20 years
Online campaign information: SaveRoyalOak.com
Education: Graduate of Macomb Academy of Court Reporting, CSR-4017
Previously and currently held elected offices: None
Top goals: My top goal if elected is to preserve some of the historic sites such as the Baldwin/Stagecrafters Theater and the Royal Oak Golf Course. While progressing into the future, I feel it is necessary to retain the history of our city. These are family-friendly entities that should be maintained into the future so Royal Oak’s entire history and character are not lost.
Eric Smethurst
Age: 37
Occupation: Mechanical Engineer
Municipality of residence: Royal Oak
For how long: Since 2018
Online campaign information: SaveRoyalOak.com
Education: No answer given
Previously and currently held elected offices: No prior experience
Top goals: The residents’ concerns will be my top priority. When elected, I will address the many major issues that our community has voiced regarding downtown parking and affordable housing. I will make sure that the planned modifications to 11 Mile Road will not disrupt the downtown area, as parking issues have already caused enough disruption in recent years. With this being said, a focus on communication and transparency with all new developments is necessary.
Michael Willard (Write-in)
Age: 46
Occupation: Packaging Engineer
Municipality of residence: Royal Oak
For how long: 34 years
Online campaign information: www.writeinwillard.com
Education: B.S. and M.S. Packaging; Michigan State University
Previously and currently held elected offices: None
Top goals:
• End non-essential spending on outdated projects where costs exceed the benefits to the Royal Oak community.
• Propose to split City Commission into districts to ensure equality. Localized topics to have a weighted system where directly affected residents and business owners have a greater say.
• Reduce the use of outside sources to dictate how Royal Oak should evolve as a community.
• Listen to ALL of Royal Oak Constituent’s concerns and needs.
Clawson Mayor
Two candidates are running for one two-year term.
Paula Millan
Did not return questionnaire before press time.
Susan Moffitt
Age: 62
Occupation: Employee Benefits Director
Municipality of residence: Clawson, MI
For how long: Since 1991
Online campaign information: Facebook Page: Susan Moffitt for Clawson Mayor
Education: B.S. Business Administration, Wayne State University
Previously and currently held elected offices: Clawson City Council 2017 - 2021 and 2023 - Present
Top goals:
My top goals if elected are to create a welcoming and responsive City Hall, where residents know their concerns will be heard and addressed. I will work to provide clear pathways to solutions, ensure our City Charter is respected, and that the voices of residents remain central to every decision. I will also work to safeguard infrastructure bond funds, making sure they are used responsibly, transparently, and with long-term planning that strengthens Clawson’s future.
Clawson City Council
Ten candidates are running for three four-year terms and one two-year term. The three highest vote totals will win four-year terms and the fourth-highest vote total will win a two-year term.
Bruce Anderson
Age: 61
Occupation: Engineer
Municipality of residence: Clawson
For how long: 29 years
Online campaign information: bruceandersonclawson.com
Education: BS Engineering
Previously and currently held elected offices: Currently serving on the Clawson City Council
Top goals: 1) Maintain a positive working relationship with the City Manager
2) Continue the progress on the city infrastructure
3) Continue the positive relationship with the Clawson School District
George Georges
Age: 81
Occupation: Manager, department of embroidery with 31 employees
Municipality of residence: Clawson
For how long: No answer given.
Online campaign information: Use email george@ggeorges.com in subject line please reference Clawson 2025
Education: Wayne State University- Bachelor of Arts- Accounting Degree- retired certified public accountant- Michigan, Ohio
Previously and currently held elected offices: former city councilman
Top goals: Fixing our streets and underground water and sewer, explore cost-sharing partnerships with neighboring cities, publish clear, accessible financial reports quarterly to increase transparence, use of asphalt for cost-effective and quicker resurfacing or streets, preserve our close knit, small-town feel, strong leadership-smart solutions- a stronger Clawson, Lets think outside the box.
Scott E. Manning
Did not return questionnaire by press time.
Meredith Peltonen
Age: 41 years old
Occupation: Bartender, Undergraduate Student
Municipality of residence: Clawson
For how long: 23 years
Online campaign information: meredithforclawson.com
Education: Michigan State University, Interdisciplinary Studies: Law, Justice, and Public Policy — Anticipated Graduation: May 2026
Previously and currently held elected offices: No answer given
Top goals: • Embrace multi-channel communication strategies ensuring every resident is provided accurate information.
• Promote community service opportunities on boards and commissions by expanding the search for applicants and emphasizing the important roles these volunteers play in shaping our city.
• Focus on effective, responsive, and respectful governance to build unity among council and community.
• Thoroughly examine our budget and re-evaluate current projects to ensure every dollar is spent wisely.
William J. Renshaw
Did not return questionnaire before press time.
Heather Rigby Rinkevich
Age: 45
Occupation: Self-Employed/Entrepreneur
Municipality of residence: Clawson
For how long: 30 years in total
Online campaign information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578854240865
Education: Central Michigan University: MA in Humanities & BS in Org Administration
Previously and currently held elected offices:N/A
Top goals:
• Strengthening and implementing long-term/strategic plans by adding measurable goals and aligning the budget to meet priorities and objectives.
• Seek more outside funding, like grants, to ease the burden on Clawson taxpayers.
• Accountability & Oversight on infrastructure. Clawson deserves clear communication and accountability from its leaders. Neighbors should feel informed about what’s happening in our city and confident that decisions are being made responsibly.
• Ensuring the people of Clawson feel represented and have a voice.
Glenn Shepard
Age: 56
Occupation: Automotive Sales
Municipality of residence: Clawson
For how long: 22 years
Online campaign information: Facebook: Elect Glenn Shepard
Education: BA Marketing, MSU
Previously and currently held elected offices: Clawson City Councilmember
Top goals:
Preserve single-family zoning
Attract and retain families with school age children
Preserve existing green spaces
Continue infrastructure improvements
Find solutions to mitigate stormwater runoff
Improve our recreational parks and facilities
Explore pragmatic downtown parking solutions
Develop empty spaces within and near our downtown
Leverage our industrial and non-residential zoning to increase revenue
Protect and improve the biodiversity of our city tree canopy
Encourage by-right development and limit PUDs
Continue working collaboratively with our school district
Laura L. Slowinski
Age: 54
Occupation: K-8 Substitute and Faith Formation teacher, Volunteer at Guardian Angels Catholic Parish
Municipality of residence: City of Clawson
For how long: I’ve lived in Clawson for over 45 years
Online campaign information: Facebook Page: Laura Slowinski For Clawson City Council
Education: Graduated May 2005 Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management, Cornerstone University
Previously and currently held elected offices: Chairwoman on the Clawson Charter Commission
Top goals: If elected, I will focus on restoring communication between residents, businesses, and city government. I’m committed to supporting the community, solving problems, and helping people use our city website and YouTube channels for reliable information. As charter commission chair, I worked with eight diverse elected commissioners to update our city’s historic document. We collaborated respectfully and effectively. I value that environment and am eager to bring that spirit to my city council seat.
Alec W. Speshock
Age: 32
Occupation: Executive Director of the Clawson Chamber of Commerce
Municipality of residence: Clawson
For how long: 4 years
Online campaign information: https://linktr.ee/speshockforclawson
Education: High School Diploma with some college
Previously and currently held elected offices: None
Top goals: Transparency & Trust Open communication, clear updates, and decisions made with residents, not behind closed doors. Improving the Tax Burden Reduce the tax burden by prioritizing efficient budgets and delivering real value. Modernizing the City & Ordinances Update outdated ordinances, support small businesses, and plan for Clawson’s future without losing the heart of it.
Scott Tinlin
Age: 66
Occupation: Senior Executive- Global Technology & Science, Brussels Belgium
Municipality of residence: Clawson
For how long: 39 years
Online campaign information: scotttinlinforclawson.com
Education: Central Michigan University, Multiple graduate business accreditations in United States & EU institutions
Previously and currently held elected offices: City Council (2022-2023).
Top goals: I am running for City Council to continue supporting the positive direction of our wonderful city. My priorities are a transparent and collaborative government that works to gain additional revenue to continue fixing our aging infrastructure, improving communication with our citizens, and pursuing smart development to keep our small-town charm.
Clawson City Council
Two candidates are running for one term ending Nov. 15, 2027.
Richard Scott
Age: No answer given
Occupation: Technology Leadership
Municipality of residence: Clawson
For how long: 30 years
Online campaign information: none
Education: Bachelors Computer Information Systems — Walsh College Troy
Previously and currently held elected offices: Clawson City Council - 3 months
Top goals: My goal is to keep Clawson the wonderful city with a Big Heart that we all love.
Over 25 years in technology leadership responsible for multi-million dollar budgets and many years of reviewing vendor proposals. 2.5 years on Clawson Planning Commission:
Protected neighborhood character and preserved opportunities for families in Clawson through the implementation of the Short-Term Rental ordinance.
Upheld parking and development standards and clarified them in the Master Plan Update.
Aidan O’Rourke
Age: 30
Occupation: Application Engineer
Municipality of residence: Clawson
For how long: 4 years
Online campaign information: Visit my Facebook Page “Aidan O’Rourke for Clawson City Council” https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578373716592
Education: Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Previously and currently held elected offices: None.
Top goals:
1. I believe in listening to voters, respecting your decisions the first time, and following the city charter.
2. I’ll focus on smart, modern zoning that grows our tax base, strengthens our downtown, and welcomes new families into our schools, while preserving the character of our neighborhoods.
3. I’ll work to close gaps in our ordinances so our government remains fair, consistent and accountable.