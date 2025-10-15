Voters to select candidates for city offices

Sterling Heights Sentry | Published October 15, 2025

STERLING HEIGHTS — In the Sentry’s coverage area, voters will select candidates for mayor and City Council on Nov. 4. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goal(s) if elected. The answers are printed verbatim.

Sterling Heights Mayor

Two candidates are running for one four-year term.

Matthew Ryan

Age: 27

Occupation: Small Business Owner/Robotics Entrepreneur

Municipality of residence: City of Sterling Heights

For how long: Over 27 years

Online campaign information: RyanForThePeopleSH.com

Education: Homeschooled STEM-Lawrence Tech

Previously and currently held elected offices: Sterling Heights Precinct Delegate

Top goals: Restore Merit-Based Moral Approach in our city to Make us a Safe City.

Eliminate Diversity Equity Inclusion. Put Term Limits on Elects.

End Sustainability Windmills and Needless Spending.

Refund Taxes and Focus on Open Communication with Residents.

Dedicated to Transparency and Accountability with Integrity and Honor.

The City of Sterling Heights is at a Turning Point!

We Must Continue on at City Level.

Vote Just as We Did in November 2024. MAGA! Save Our City!

Michael C. Taylor

Age: 42

Occupation: Mayor of Sterling Heights

Attorney at Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: 17 years

Online campaign information: N/A

Education: Kalamazoo College, B.A. Economics

Wayne State Law School, J.D.

Previously and currently held elected offices: Sterling Heights City Council Member: 2009-2014

Sterling Heights Mayor: 2014 - present

Top goals: My top goals are public safety, quality of life, road improvements, transparency, and good government. I will continue to support and fund police and fire services to maintain our safest city ranking. I will continue to invest in parks, pathways, and other quality of life initiatives. I will continue to build on the nearly $600 million invested in local roads during my tenure. And I will remain accessible, honest and open with all residents.

Sterling Heights City Council

Twelve candidates are runningfor six four-year terms.

Daniel Acciacca

Age: 67

Occupation: Automotive Engineer (Retired)

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: 33 years

Online campaign information: Acciacca4shcitycouncil.com

Education: Associates

Previously and currently held elected offices: Precinct Delegate

Top goals: “I envision a city that is neat, clean, and well-organized — a place that thrives without being dependent on excessive millages or overburdening its residents with taxes. A true hometown community where affordability is within reach, safety is always close by, and children can learn and grow in one of the best school districts in the state. I envision a city that, no matter how far you go, you’ll always be proud to call home, Sterling Heights.”

Teri Brinker

Age: 50

Occupation: Retired 911/Police/Fire Dispatch Supervisor

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: 48 Years



Online campaign information: Facebook: Teri Brinker for Sterling Heights City Council



Education: Central Michigan: General Studies; Macomb Community College: Legal Assistance



Previously and currently held elected offices: None



Top goals: Born and raised here, I want to keep the integrity of a Suburban Family city. No more apartments in parking lots and floodplains. Lower taxes by stopping wasteful spending and cutting admin fees by adjusting administrators overblown salaries for public positions. Make sure our senior and disabled residents are taken care of. Be transparent and give residents a voice. Spent my career protecting first responders and residents and will continue to do so.

Deanna Koski

Age: No answer given.

Occupation: Retired Escrow Officer

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: Since 1969

Online campaign information: No answer given.

Education: Associate Degree Legal Assistant

Real Estate Brokers License

MML - EOA Level 1-3

Previously and currently held elected offices: Sterling Heights City Council (Since 1989)

Top goals: I support our excellent police and fire services in Sterling Heights with first rate emergency response time, high tech equipment, and training to ensure our residents’ and our team’s safety. The redevelopment of Lakeside needs a police and fire station presence. Our seniors need information about services available for their needs. EMS transport services are vital. The CERT and COPS programs could be included to patrol the trails and pathways to keep users safe.

Rick McKiddy

Age: 68

Occupation: Substitute Teacher Sterling Heights/Utica Schools, Realtor/Broker Sterling Heights, Part Time Flight Attendant Frontier Airlines, Negotiator UAW/GM 1992-2008, Taught Labor Management Studies at Wayne State University 2002-2007, Guest Lecturer U of M Ann Arbor Poly Sci 2004-2007



Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: Moved to Michigan in 1992, Lived in Macomb County for 17 years including Sterling Heights, Utica and Warren, I retired in 2008 and moved to Ohio to assist with the care of my aging parents. After they passed, we relocated back to Michigan, moving to Sterling Heights in May of 2023



Online campaign information: electrickmckiddy.com

Education: Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree from Wayne State University



Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: TRANSPARENCY: I will never engage in underhanded or backdoor deals and will assure the public is aware of all of the activities coming before the council, before the vote occurs

PUBLIC SAFETY: We have a great and safe city, and it is because our City Employees go above and beyond the call of duty! I pledge to support them 100%.

ACCOUNTABILITY: I WILL WORK FOR YOU!!!

Robert Mijac

Age: 54

Occupation: Small Business Owner of Mass Mailing LLC (Located in Sterling Heights)

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: 45 years

Online campaign information: No answer given.

Education: Masters in Business Administration, Wayne State University, 1996; Bachelor in Economics, Michigan State University, 1994; Associates Degree, Macomb Community College, 1992; Sterling Heights High School, Grissom Jr High, North Elementary School

Previously and currently held elected offices: Macomb County Commissioner (1995 to 2010) (2012 to 2020)

Top goals: I was born and raised in Sterling Heights for most of my life. We have a good functioning city government and we need to provide good services at a low cost to residents. Low taxes, road funding, and sensible development are top goals.

Good ethics are important. I will not accept campaign contributions from those who do business with the city and I have no relatives on the Sterling Heights city government payroll.

Michael V. Radtke Jr.

Age: 39

Occupation: Communications Consultant.

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights.

For how long: I have lived in Sterling Heights for 28 years.

Online campaign information: www.VoteRadtke.com

Education: Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science, University of Michigan; Master of Arts in International and World History, Columbia University; Master of Science in International History and Intelligence Studies, the London School of Economics; Proud Graduate of Warren Cousino High School.

Previously and currently held elected offices: Sterling Heights City Council, 2017-Present

Top goals: KEEP STERLING HEIGHTS SAFE

Our city has 10 fewer police officers than it did 24 years ago, but more residents. That’s why I’ve fought to restore our department to full strength by hiring 15 more officers, so we remain one of America’s safest cities.

I know that in an emergency, every second counts. That’s why I voted to hire 14 more firefighter-paramedics to man our expanded city ambulance fleet. Public Safety is my first priority.

Jackie Ryan

Age: 64

Occupation: Self Employed Accountant/ Analysis/ Educator/ Teacher

Municipality of residence: City of Sterling Heights

For how long: Over 27 years

Online campaign information: RyanForMacomb.com

Education: Accounting and Business Administration Degrees with Management emphasis

Previously and currently held elected offices: Long-time Sterling Heights Precinct Delegate

Top goals: Make Sterling Heights a Great American Suburban Family City Again!

• Have Less Taxes so the Residents Can Improve Their Property.

• Have Safer Better Neighborhoods.

• Have Transparency. Taxes Do Not Need to Go Up Every Year!

• Have Accountability to Residents. Two-way Communications.

• End Unnecessary High-rise Tiny Apartment Housing.

• End DEI, Sustainability that Divide Our City.

• End Globalist Social Mindset

• End Debt Spending. Bring Back Manufacturing Jobs.

Maria G. Schmidt

Age: 62

Occupation: Health Science Paraprofessional Career Prep Center Warren Consolidated Schools

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: 30 Years

Online campaign information: No answer given.

Education: Bishop Foley Catholic High School, Southeast Oakland Vocational School, Oakland Community College



Previously and currently held elected offices: Currently: Sterling Heights City Council



Top goals: Continue to support Police and Fire initiatives to maintain our status as one of the safest cities in the state. I would like to re-evaluate speeds on some roads, with an increase of enforcement for speed/traffic violations. We also need to be selective on new developments and how they fit in with existing neighborhoods. We need to continue with road and infrastructure investments. Encourage community engagement to ensure Sterling Heights is a place for everyone.

Liz Sierawski

Age: 61

Occupation: Director of Nursing Colombiere Jesuit Healthcare

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: 33 years

Online campaign information: Liz Stevenson Sierawski-Facebook

Education: Bachelors of Science Nursing -MSU working on Master’s

Previously and currently held elected offices: I am currently the Mayor Pro Tem of Sterling Heights City Council. I have been for 8 years-3 elections cycles and all my years serving as a City Council person.

Top goals: Safety is the primary concern for our residents. Being endorsed by our Public safety Departments, I hold their funding and training in highest priority. Since I have been on council, we have been awarded the ‘Safest City In Michigan’ of our size. Once residents are safe, my greatest concern is to use public funds judiciously. We must spend it thoughtfully to provide the best we can for all residents for the good of all.

Moira Smith

Age: 73

Occupation: Retired

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights, Michigan

For how long: since 1978

Online campaign information: No answer given.

Education: Graduate of Western Michigan University

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: The current city government is increasing taxation, spending and the size and power of government as much as they can imagine. They have buried all future taxpayers under the burden of lavish unfunded pensions. They shackled future taxpayers with bond issues that spend income 20 years into the future. I will stop all of this. I will prevent the intrusion of high density projects into residential neighborhoods. No new taxes or renewal of temporary taxation.

Henry Yanez

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired from the Sterling Heights Fire Department

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: 18 years

Online campaign information: votehenryyanez.com

Education: AAS Fire Science and General Studies - Oakland Community College

Previously and currently held elected offices: Currently on the Sterling Heights City Council. Former Michigan State Representative, 2013 - 2018, representing Sterling Heights and Warren.

Top goals: 1 - Public safety. Quality neighborhoods start with strong public safety. I’ll make sure our police and fire departments are properly staffed, trained, and equipped. 2 - Keeping taxes affordable while maintaining a high level of public service. Affordable housing for first-time buyers and seniors who want to downsize. 3 - Transparency and Communication. I would overhaul the city’s website and citizen communication plan. You should know how your tax dollars are being spent!



Barbara A. Ziarko

Age: 76

Occupation: Retired

Municipality of residence: Sterling Heights

For how long: 48 years

Online campaign information: None

Education: Associate Degree Macomb Community College

Previously and currently held elected offices: Sterling Heights City Council

Top goals: My top goal is to continue to move the city forward in a positive direction with the help of our residents. As I listen to residents, I understand that they want great services at a reasonable cost. The last question I ask myself is, “Is this in the best interest of our residents?” I will do my best to educate, advocate and inspire our community to be the best city in our region.