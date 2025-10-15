Voters to select candidates for city offices

Farmington Press | Published October 15, 2025

FARMINGTON/FARMINGTON HILLS — In the Farmington Press’ coverage area, voters will select candidates for mayor and City Council on Nov. 4. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goal(s) if elected. If a candidate went over the word limit, (…) replaces the rest of the answer. The answers are printed verbatim except where material is omitted due to personal attacks or items we know to be false or that are blatant misrepresentations.

Farmington City Council

Three candidates are running. Vote for no more than three. The two highest vote-getters will each be elected to a four-year term. The third highest vote-getter will receive a two-year term.

Kevin Parkins

Age: 36

Occupation: Global Program Manager for United Parcel Service (UPS)

Municipality of residence: Farmington

For how long: 5 years

Online campaign information: Facebook Page: Kevin Parkins - Farmington City Council

Education: Grand Valley State University - Supply Chain and Logistics

Previously and currently held elected offices: Running for second term on Farmington City Council

Top goals: As Farmington continues to grow, my top goal is to ensure smart, sustainable development that builds upon that growth and preserves our small-town character. By supporting local businesses, strengthening infrastructure, and investing in community services, we will work to keep Farmington a vibrant, welcoming place where families, businesses, and neighbors can gather and thrive together.

Steven Schneemann

Age: 57

Occupation: Architect

Municipality of residence: Farmington

For how long: 27 years

Online campaign information: None

Education: Master’s of Architecture, UC Berkeley

Previously and currently held elected offices: Farmington City Council, Farmington Mayor

Top goals: Continue the momentum of new private investment and smart redevelopment in Farmington.

Maria Taylor

Age: 34

Occupation: Editor

Municipality of residence: Farmington

For how long: 26 years

Online campaign information: maria4farmington.com

Education: Associate’s from OCC, BA from Alma College

Previously and currently held elected offices: Farmington City Council, 2017-present

Top goals: 1/ Growing the local economy through creative reuse of historic buildings, like the Winery. 2/ Modernizing our infrastructure so it’s resilient in the face of climate change, and holding utilities like DTE accountable for outages. 3/ Investing in Grand River corridor. Downtown is thriving – now it’s time to extend that vibrancy to the east. 4/ Updating our zoning for missing middle housing that fits into neighborhoods like it’s always been there.

Farmington Hills Mayor

Three candidates are running for one two-year term. Vote for no more than one.

Randy Bruce

Age: 66

Occupation: Neuropsychologist and Board Certified Rehabilitation Psychologist

Municipality of residence: Farmington Hills

For how long: 39 years

Online campaign information: http://www.randybruceformayor.com

Education: BS, MA and Ph.D. degrees in clinical psychologist and neuropsychology

Previously and currently held elected offices: Farmington Hills City Council, 2003-2019, and 2021 to 2025.

Top goals: I want to build a new senior activities center that has all the modern amenities to help our seniors age in place. I also want to establish new entertainment districts to add more restaurants and clubs for our citizens. I will continue to make sure we protect the residential character of our neighborhoods from inappropriate development, and that we have the best public safety departments in the state, and keep us a very safe city.

Jimmy Lossia

Age: 60

Occupation: Business/legal consultant, philanthropist and animal rescuer

Municipality of residence: Farmington Hills

For how long: 15 years

Online campaign information: www.votejimmy.org

Education: After graduating from Brother Rice I went directly into the family businesses, Later, I returned to pursue my education while still working, taking courses at Oakland Community College, Schoolcraft College, and being accepted at the University of Michigan–Dearborn, where I earned a place on the honors roll each year.

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: This is my first campaign for public office, I am running to change the status quo, I do not accept corporate donations because I believe our community deserves leaders who serve the people—not themselves. As Mayor I will make a commitment to lowering taxes, costs of living, and improving services. By lowering costs for residents, we put more money in their pockets—money that supports local businesses and strengthens our community.

Theresa Rich

Age: 65

Occupation: Mayor, Attorney, Business Owner, University Professor

Municipality of residence: Farmington Hills, MI

For how long: 33 Years

Online campaign information: https://www.electtheresarich.com

Education: Associate’s Degree in Business Administration, Lake Michigan College (Benton Harbor); Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Grand Valley State University; Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Grand Valley State University; Juris Doctor (J.D.), Wayne State University Law School; Master of Legal Letters (LL.M.) in Taxation, Wayne State University Law School; Ph.D. in Organization and Management, Capella University; Executive Education Certificate in Public Policy and Leadership from Harvard Kennedy School

Previously and currently held elected offices: Farmington Hills Mayor (2023–Present); Oakland Schools Board of Education (2010–2024); Farmington Hills City Council (2015–2019)

Top goals: My top goals are to strengthen public safety, expand economic opportunities, and support seniors. I will grow Farmington Hills by supporting small businesses, bringing investments in infrastructure that create good paying jobs, and promoting inclusive community engagement. By prioritizing innovation, helping our seniors age in place, and ensuring access to essential services for all, I will enhance the quality of life and position Farmington Hills as a destination city for generations to come.

Farmington Hills City Council

Five candidates are running for City Council. Three will be selected for a four-year term. Vote for no more than three.

Michael Bridges

Age: 68

Occupation: Sales and Marketing Professional

Municipality of residence: Farmington Hills

For how long: 27 years

Online campaign information: electmikebridges.com

Education: Bachelors in Business Administration

Previously and currently held elected offices: Council Member, 2008 to present

Top goals: 1. Maintain AAA Bond Rating. 2. Maintain safe city designation. 3. Support our strong and vibrant neighborhoods. 4. Build a new Senior Citizen Center. 5. Implement zoning changes based on updated Master Plan to spur redevelopment in commercial corridors. 6. Complete fiber optic installation with goal of lower internet cost and an incentive to attract new development in the city.

Farah Khan

Age: 49

Occupation: Business Analyst - IT

Municipality of residence: Farmington Hills

For how long: 10 yrs

Online campaign information: VoteFarah.com

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration

Previously and currently held elected office: NA

Top goals: I believe in a future for Farmington Hills that is vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable. My priorities are clear: expand affordable housing, ensure fiscal responsibility, and modernize public safety with critical mental health support. I will protect our parks, champion clean energy, and advocate for our seniors. With integrity and a collaborative spirit, I will work tirelessly to make our city an even better place to live, work, and grow.

Valerie Knol

Age: 55

Occupation: Manager at Stellantis

Municipality of residence: Farmington Hills

For how long: Have lived in Farmington Hills and Farmington for more than 30 years

Online campaign information: www.isupportval.com

Education: B.S from Western Michigan University and Master’s Degree from Eastern Michigan University

Previously and currently held elected offices: Farmington Hills City Council 2013 – present; Served two terms as Farmington Hills Mayor Pro Tem; Farmington City Council – 2003 – 2011; Served as Mayor 2007 - 2009

Top goals: Maintain a fiscally responsible budget and AAA-bond rating to provide long-term stability and protect taxpayer dollars. Continue to support police and fire to keep Farmington Hills safe. Increase technology, collaboration, and sound management to deliver efficient and effective city services to maintain high quality of life. Encourage quality redevelopment that keeps commercial properties vital and protects character of neighborhoods. Provide high quality senior services at a new facility while maintaining a fiscally responsible budget.

Angie Smith

Age: 63

Occupation: School Board Member – 10 years

Municipality of residence: Farmington Hills

For how long: 28 years

Online campaign information: https://www.angiefsmith.com

Education: No answer given.

Previously and currently held elected offices: Farmington Public School Board

Top goals: Rebuild strong relationships with our schools, city officials, and public safety departments. Facilitate open and respectful conversations with longtime community members about key institutions such as the Hawk, the Costick Center, and the YMCA. Advocate for more affordable housing options to support both our senior citizens and young families. Attract more fine dining establishments and recreational facilities to help bring younger residents back to our community to raise their families. Keep the community safe.

Charlie Starkman

Age: 35

Occupation: Licensed Clinical Psychologist

Municipality of residence: Farmington Hills

For how long: 7 years

Online campaign information: https://www.starkmanforcouncil.com

Education: University of Michigan- Ann Arbor, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Art History; Adler University, Doctor of Psychology (Psy.D.)

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: One of my top goals would be to advocate for the hiring of a police social worker to aid in the event of a behavioral or mental health crisis. This addition would reduce demand on police officers to respond to situations outside their training and improve community safety. My other top goal would be promoting the development of affordable housing to offset the housing shortage and to attract young, diverse families to Farmington Hills.

Farmington Hills — Charter Amendment Public Safety Millage

Shall Section 7.02c of the Farmington Hills City Charter be amended to allow a renewal of the previous voter-approved additional special tax rate for purposes of the public safety functions of the Fire and Police Departments by authorizing the City to levy a millage in the amount of 1.4764 mills (being $1.48 per $1,000 of taxable value) for ten years, starting with the July 2026 levy (resulting in the authorization to collect an estimated $7,269,000 in the first year if approved and levied), which taxes are to be used only for purposes of fire and police staffing and equipment?

