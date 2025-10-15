Voters to decide local races

Rochester Post | Published October 15, 2025

ROCHESTER/ROCHESTER HILLS — In the Post’s coverage area, voters will decide various local races and ballot proposals Nov. 4. Below is the ballot language, as well as profiles of the candidates, who were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goals if elected. If a candidate went over the word limit, (…) replaces the rest of the answer. The answers are printed verbatim. An (I) indicates the candidate is an incumbent. Profile forms were not sent to candidates who are running unopposed.

Rochester City Council

Eight candidates are vying for four seats on council. The three highest vote-getters will earn four-year terms, and the fourth highest vote-getter will earn a two-year term.

Dan Bachman

Age: 44

Occupation: Self-employed, wealth management and supervision of financial advisors

Municipality of residence: Rochester

For how long: 7 years

Online campaign information: residentsfirstforrochester.com

Education: University of Michigan, Bachelor of Science

Previously and currently held elected offices: NA

Top goals: Return Rochester to its tradition of responsible spending. This year spending will far exceed revenues, reconciled by reducing reserves and borrowing $2.56 million mostly for nice-to-have projects. Prioritize needs instead of funding wants with new debt. Balance the budget by prioritizing safety with appropriations to police, fire, and infrastructure. Correct a city policy that requires 33% of households to manage critical infrastructure, which is largely neglected. Improve operational efficiency and the transparency of financial reporting.

Jessica Clauser

Age: 39

Occupation: Managing Director of Strategy & Performance, Medicare Advantage, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Municipality of residence: Rochester

For how long: 6 years

Online campaign information: ClauserForCouncil.Org

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration (Northwood University) and Master of Public Policy (University of Michigan)

Previously and currently held elected offices: NA

Top goals: My top goals are to ensure thoughtful, responsible development that maintains Rochester’s unique charm, strengthen health and wellness through a new community commission, and promote transparency and fiscal responsibility in city decisions. I will also focus on improving connectivity – making Rochester walkable, bike-friendly, and accessible – while supporting our local businesses and protecting green spaces so that our city continues to thrive for all residents, business owners, and future generations!

Christian Hauser

Age: 52

Occupation: Attorney

Municipality of residence: Rochester

For how long: 23 years

Online campaign information: www.ch.poliengine.com

Education: De La Salle Collegiate High School, Aquinas College (Bachelor of Science – Business Administration), University of Detroit School of Law (Juris Doctor).

Previously and currently held elected offices: Current: City Council Member, City of Rochester.

Top goals: If re-elected, I will continue to balance fiscal responsibility while simultaneously meeting the expectations and needs of our residents by approving a multi-year balanced budget, fully supporting our police and fire departments, protecting and investing in our infrastructure, insisting on first-class city services, giving thoughtful consideration of future developments and preserving the character of our downtown and neighborhoods. I intend to continue to make Rochester an incredible place to live, work, and invest.

Richard Kendziuk

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired

Municipality of residence: Rochester

For how long: 23 years

Online campaign information: www.residentsfirstforrochester.com

Education: MBA, Wayne State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: Uphold Fiscal Responsibility by prioritizing essential services and infrastructure, carefully evaluating discretionary spending, maintaining a balanced budget, and ensuring transparency in how taxpayer dollars are spent. Strengthen and Protect Neighborhoods by preserving public safety, maintaining property values, and supporting a high quality of life across all communities. Deliver Proactive Oversight and Efficient Governance by promoting operational efficiency and resident-focused service while preventing avoidable issues through early intervention and strategic planning.

Sara King

Age: 41

Occupation: Middle Market Banker, JPMorgan Chase

Municipality of residence: Rochester, MI

For how long: Lifelong resident (aside from college at MSU and early career in Chicago)

Online campaign information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575637528554

Education: Michigan State University, B.A.

Previously and currently held elected offices: Current: Rochester City Council (appointed Feb. 2024). Previous: Rochester Planning Commission (3.5 years, appointed by City Council)

Top goals: My top priorities are supporting smart, sustainable growth that protects Rochester’s small-town character, maintaining balanced city budgets without raising taxes, and investing in infrastructure and public spaces that enhance quality of life. I will continue to champion transparency, youth programs, and community input, ensuring Rochester remains a vibrant, inclusive place for families, residents, and small businesses.

Ann Peterson

Age: 60

Occupation: Broker/Owner Ann Peterson Realty Services & Senior Mortgage Loan Advisor

Municipality of residence: City of Rochester

For how long: 37 years

Online campaign information: https://www.facebook.com/Elect.AnnPeterson4Rochester

Education: 37 years – Real Estate Profession/Business

Previously and currently held elected oﬃces: FORMER Rochester City Councilperson – 2015 – 2023 - 8 years.

Top goals: My top priority is restoring accountability and transparency to Rochester’s city council—I have a strong foundation of protecting property rights, eliminating waste, and keeping our city safe. With 37 years of deep-rooted experience as a resident, business owner, and former councilmember, I’m committed to empowering local businesses, supporting development that builds community wealth and fiscal strength, and building infrastructure that meets our future. Rochester deserves leadership that listens, acts, and represents everyone —with integrity!

Steve Sage

Age: 63

Occupation: Sales

Municipality of Residence: Rochester

For how long: 25-years

Online campaign information: N/A

Education: MBA – Crummer Graduate School of Business, Rollins College; BA, Biology – Vanderbilt University

Previously and currently held elected offices: Rochester City Council 2010 – 2015 and 2019 – Present

Top goals: Multi-Year Budget – fully fund Police/Fire/EMS/DPW services, maintain and preserve Cemetery and Parks system, fund critical infrastructure (water, sewer, roads). Sustainable Growth – guide the remaining growth opportunities to focus on a responsible mix of residential and commercial that maintains the quality of life for all residents. Responsible Policy – voted against tax increase on businesses in the PSD, did not support Ballot initiative for marijuana dispensaries, voted against 15% salary increase for Councilmembers, voted against Library millage.



Nancy L. Salvia

Age: 58

Occupation: Merrill Lynch - Senior Vice President, Senior Consultant

Municipality of residence: Rochester

For how long: 17 years

Online campaign information: Facebook: Nancy Salvia Mayor Rochester City Council

Education: High School: Magnificat, College: Miami of Ohio BS in Business, Graduate: University of Detroit Mercy -MBA.

Previously and currently held elected offices: City Council Elected 2017 and 2021

Top goals: My top 3 goals are to continue highest quality public services (Police, Fire, Water, Sewer, Roads, Library etc.) without raising taxes, preserve downtown charm through smart development and business engagement, and guarantee top-notch community amenities to enhance quality of life. Re-elect Mayor Nancy for her proven fiscal leadership, extensive experience in both corporate and small business settings, and her passion and energy to serve Rochester. Endorsed by my colleague Mayor Bryan C. Barnett.

Rochester City Council, term ending Nov. 22, 2027

Two candidates are vying for one term.

Stuart Bikson

Age: No answer given.

Occupation: Retired Special Education Teacher, Waterford Mott High School

Municipality of residence: City of Rochester

For how long: 48 years

Education: University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. BGS degree in Economics

University of Wisconsin, Madison, MBA

Oakland University, Master of Arts in Teaching

Previously and currently held elected offices: Rochester City Council, Mayor of Rochester, Mayor Pro Tem of Rochester

Top goals: I want to continue to fully fund the Rochester Police and Fire Departments. I believe a safe city is a great city and I want our city to stay safe. I also want to continue to have low taxes. I have not and will not support a tax increase while I am on the city council. Low taxes help our property values and support our downtown businesses.

Kyle T. Houston

Age: 41

Occupation: Organizational Consulting

Municipality of residence: Rochester, MI

For how long: 5 years

Online campaign information: www.votekyle4rochester.com

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Psychology from The University of Iowa

Previously and currently held elected offices: No elected offices held.

Top goals: My top priorities if elected are building equitable infrastructure that serves all residents, fostering smart growth to balance progress with fiscal responsibility while preserving our small-town charm, and strengthening civic engagement by empowering the voices of our multi-generational community. I believe Rochester can thrive by investing wisely, listening inclusively, and planning for the future without losing what makes our city special. Together, we can ensure a vibrant, connected, sustainable community that empowers the next generation of leaders.

Rochester Hills City Council At Large

Two candidates are vying for one four-year term.

Benjamin D. Galliway

Age: 49

Occupation: Construction Management

Municipality of residence: Resides in Rochester Hills Michigan in District 1

For how long: Have lived in Rochester Hills for 17 years

Online campaign information: WWW.BenjaminGalliway.com

Education: Attended University of Michigan and Mott College with degrees in Construction Technologies/Mgmt and Design

Previously and currently held elected offices: Never held elected office.

Top goals: My top goals revolve around public safety. This is an all inclusive laser focus on keeping our citizens safe. I will ensure we have contracts in place and our emergency service providers are fully staffed, highly trained and well equipped to get their jobs done. I will work to ensure our roads, sidewalks and parks are clean, clear and safe for our residents and for those who we welcome to come visit this beautiful community.

Mark Skelcy

Age: 61

Occupation: Small Business owner for over 12 years, Retired Science teacher

Municipality of residence: Rochester Hills

For how long: 22

Online campaign information: electmarkskelcy.com

Education: Masters of Education from Lawrence Tech University

Previously and currently held elected offices: None at this time

Top goals: My first goal is making sure that our Green Spaces stay protected and remain a vital part of our community. It’s important to find a balance for incoming businesses and housing to feel welcomed and safeguard our parks and wetlands.

My second goal is to offer an educational opportunity to learn how our recycling program works and encourage proper recycling.

Rochester Hills City Council District 1

Two candidates are vying for one four-year term.

Max Donovan

Age: 35 Years

Occupation: Social Worker (Peer Support Specialist) at EastersealsMORC Pontiac office, and also here in Rochester Hills at the Hope365 Respite Center.

Municipality of residence: Rochester Hills

For how long: 5 years

Online campaign information: Maxforrh.com

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Political Science with a Minor in Economics from Michigan State University.

Previously and currently held elected offices: NA

Top goals: Smart budgeting and public safety, always. Fix our Empty Ballots problem: reach out to citizens to generate interest/ideas, and create “municipal academies” to foster leadership. Worker Solidary, for local nurses and for all RH workers: living here should be affordable for people working here. Protect Green spaces: every acre of habitat lost is another deer in our headlights. Build solar-powered carports to shield us from DTE rate hikes. Stop paid parking in public parks.

Diana Mannino

Age: 60

Occupation: Former Automotive Executive (retired)

Municipality of residence: Rochester Hills

For how long: 10 years

Online campaign information: www.facebook.com/DianaWorksForYou

Education: B.S. Finance, MSF Corporate Finance

Previously and currently held elected offices: Precinct Delegate

Top goals: My top 3 goals for the city: #1) Ensuring our public services are adequately funded and managed efficiently based on measurable results. #2) Maintaining fiscal responsibility with strict oversight that any spending and / or cost increases are justified. #3) Ensuring that new development reflects our community’s character and maintains the right balance of residential, commercial, and parks, which is what makes our city unique and a premier place to live.

Rochester Charter Amendment Proposal

“It is proposed that Sections 5.3, 5.10 and 5.14 of the Charter of the City of Rochester be amended to remove language regarding and providing for primary elections. Shall this Amendment as proposed be adopted?”

Rochester Hills Rochester-Avon Recreation Authority (RARA) Millage Renewal

“Shall the City of Rochester Hills renew and continue to levy 0.1802 mill ($0.1802 per $1,000 of taxable value) to provide funds for the Rochester-Avon Recreation Authority (RARA) to enable it to continue providing sports, community events, camps, special needs services, performing arts, recreation, and life skill programs for youth and adults, on the taxable value of all property assessed for taxes in the City for ten (10) years, beginning in 2026 (for fiscal year 2027) and continuing through 2035 (for fisc \al year 2036) inclusive, which will provide an estimated revenue of $902,650 if levied full in the first year of such levy?”