Voters to choose next council members in Ferndale, Berkley

Woodward Talk | Published October 15, 2025

Advertisement

FERNDALE/BERKLEY/PLEASANT RIDGE/HUNTINGTON WOODS — In the Woodward Talk’s coverage area, voters on Nov. 4 will decide races for City Council in two cities. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goal(s) if elected. The answers are printed verbatim. Profile forms were not sent to candidates who are running unopposed.

Ferndale Mayor

One candidate is running unopposed for one two-year term.

Raylon Leaks-May

Running unopposed.

Ferndale City Council

Three candidates are running or two four-year terms.

Laura Mikulski

Age: 44

Occupation: Director of Sales & Strategy

Municipality of residence: Ferndale

For how long: 19 years

Online campaign information: www.laura4ferndale.com

Education: Bachelor of Science - Business Management, Accounting

Previously and currently held elected offices: Elected to council since 2019.

Top goals: My top goals are to ensure Ferndale stays fiscally responsible, transparent, and responsive to residents. That means paying as much attention to our neighborhoods as we do downtown, reopening the Kulick Community Center through partnerships and grants, and cutting wasteful spending on vendors and subscriptions. I’ll fight for fair state revenue sharing and improved sanitation, including rat-proof trash cans citywide. Above all, I’ll work to make City Hall proactive, accountable, and focused on residents first.

Eddie Sabatini

Age: 43

Occupation: Stay-at-Home Parent

Municipality of residence: Ferndale

For how long: I’ve lived in Michigan my whole life; I’ve lived in Ferndale, with my family, for 9 years

Online campaign information: www.eddieforferndale.com

Education: University of Michigan; College for Creative Studies - Bachelors of Fine Arts; and Sarah Lawrence College - Masters of Fine Arts

Previously and currently held elected offices: N/A

Top goals: My number one priority is to improve the quality of life for all Ferndaliens. Ferndale is the “Good Neighbors” city, and we can live up to that by expanding health and wellness resources through a dedicated commission, reopening the Kulick Center for intergenerational programming, and strengthening city services. I am committed to supporting local businesses and workers, ensuring people-first community development, and maintaining fiscal responsibility so Ferndale remains a thriving, welcoming community for generations to come.

Quinn Zeagler

Age: 42

Occupation: Energy Efficiency Program Manager

Municipality of residence: Ferndale

For how long: Since 2019

Online campaign information: QuinnForFerndale.com

Education: BA in English, Minor in Communication

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: My top goals are improving our public safety buildings, keeping essential services strong, and developing a budget residents can understand. We should partner regionally to reduce costs through economies of scale and invest in trees, parks, and flood protection to keep our neighborhoods resilient. I support a solution for the community center so Ferndalians have recreation opportunities and gathering spaces. Together these steps will help ensure Ferndale remains strong, sustainable, and welcoming for everyone.

Berkley Mayor

One candidate is running unopposed for one two-year term.

Bridget Dean

Running unopposed.

Berkley City Council

Five candidates are running for three four-year terms.

Steve Baker

Age: 54

Occupation: IT Specialist-Consultant

Municipality of residence: Berkley, Michigan

For how long: 26 Years

Online campaign information: https://www.bakerforberkley.com

Education: BS, Computer Science, Oakland University; MS, Software Engineering, Oakland University; Post-Grad Studies, Harvard Kennedy School

Previously and currently held elected offices: Councilmember, City of Berkley (incumbent)

Top goals: My top priorities are:

• Keep improving our infrastructure — roads, water, and parks — while making sure projects are well-coordinated and clearly communicated

• Build trust by pushing back on misinformation, sharing plain-language budget updates, and making city data easier to access

• Continue Berkley’s progress — celebrating our walkable neighborhoods, vibrant downtown, and strong public safety — building on the 16 years of leadership I’ve been proud to provide on City Council

Gary Elrod

Age: 50

Occupation: Marketing Director

Municipality of residence: Berkley

For how long: No answer given.

Online campaign information: ElectElrod2025.com

Education: BA in Advertising, Michigan State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: My top priority is ensuring Berkley’s government remains transparent, fiscally responsible, and responsive to residents. I will focus on strengthening neighborhood infrastructure, supporting green space development and recreation opportunities, and promoting community engagement. With experience in both business leadership and volunteer service on Berkley’s Tree Board and Beautification Committee, I bring a practical, people-centered perspective. I am committed to thoughtful decision-making that balances growth with preserving the character that makes Berkley a great place to live.

Dennis Hennen

Age: 49

Occupation: Software Engineer, Fraud Prevention, Mercury Banking Services

Municipality of residence: Berkley

For how long: 14 years

Online campaign information: DennisHennen.com

Education: BS Mathematics; BS & MS Computer Science

Previously and currently held elected offices: Berkley City Councilmember (two terms; 2017–present)

Top goals: Continue preservation of our small-town feel by protecting residential neighborhoods, encouraging business development, maintaining frequent communication, and increasing code enforcement.

Take care of Berkley’s infrastructure: inventory what we have, understand the costs, and plan for the future.

Build a community center that fits Berkley, is based on community input, and is affordable to operate.

Protect Berkley’s finances by maintaining strong reserves and multi-year forecasts, watching the budget closely, and seeking outside funding.

Josh Stapp

Age: 40

Occupation: Attorney

Municipality of residence: Berkley, Oakland County, MI

For how long: 5 years

Online campaign information: www.JoshForBerkley.com

Education: Undergraduate - University of Texas, Law School - Faulkner University

Previously and currently held elected offices: I am a first time political candidate.

Top goals: My plan for Berkley is rooted in accountability, community and progress. I will promote transparency, responsible investments and maintaining the strong city services that make Berkley such a wonderful community. Drawing on my experience as an attorney and in state government, I’ll bring a fresh perspective to city issues and build consensus around practical solutions. My goal is simple: make local government more open, responsive and focused on the people who call Berkley home.

Catherine Wade

Age: 64

Occupation: Office Manager for a CNC repair business.

Municipality of residence: Berkley

For how long: Since 1995

Online campaign information: Catherine Wade for Berkley City Council Facebook page

Education: Associates in network programming.

Previously and currently held elected offices: Precinct delegate currently in 4th term.

Top goals: My goals are simple: Be honest and open, spend taxpayer dollars wisely, and keep improving the services that make Berkley a wonderful place to live. Family affordability and public safety remain top priorities. With smart financial decisions and open communication, we can solve problems together, prevent issues before they grow, and keep Berkley moving forward as a strong, connected community.

Pleasant Ridge Mayor

One candidate is running unopposed for one four-year term.

Bret Scott

Running unopposed.

Pleasant Ridge City Commission

Two candidates are running unopposed for two four-year terms.

Alex P. Lenko

Running unopposed.

Katy Schmier

Running unopposed.

Huntington Woods City Commission

Two candidates are running unopposed for two four-year terms.

Jules Olsman

Running unopposed.

Joe Rozell

Running unopposed.