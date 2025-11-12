Voters pass $425 million school bond

An indoor track and turf field are planned with the bond funds approved by voters Nov. 4.

Rendering provided by the Novi Community School District

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published November 12, 2025

The school bond that voters passed Nov. 4 will pay for a performing arts lobby addition and an auditorium remodel. Rendering provided by the Novi Community School District

Aravind Reddy casts his ballot in the 2025 election on Nov. 4. Photo by Charity Meier

NOVI — Novi voters approved a $425 million bond Nov. 4 to further enhance the Novi Community School District.

“Yesterday was a historic day for our school district,” Superintendent Ben Mainka said in an email to district families.

“This will bring world-class facilities and opportunities to our children and help us continue our positive momentum,” Mainka said in the email.

The bond funds will be used to “improve and re-imagine” district facilities, including the high school and all elementary school playgrounds.

The district highlighted the following projects that will be paid for through the bond:

Novi High School

• A new academic innovation hub and updated learning spaces.

• Safety, parking lot, circulation and wayfinding improvements.

• A performing arts lobby addition and an extensive auditorium remodel.

• An expansion and remodel of the black box theater and band/orchestra rooms.

• A new activity center to support school and community programs, including new multisport courts, an indoor track, a turf field, a natatorium, and a competition gym.

• A new main entry and improved building navigation with natural light.

• Interior finishes; heating, ventilating and cooling; and other school infrastructure improvements.

Novi K-8

• A Novi Middle School STEM addition and secure athletic wing entrance.

• A new turf field and concession complex at Novi Middle School.

• Orchard Hills Elementary classroom additions and an extensive remodeling and reconfiguration of the facility, including parking and circulation drives.

• Interior finishes; heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning; site improvements; and playground improvements at elementary school buildings.

Furniture, fixtures, equipment and technology

• Smartboards.

• Classroom & media center furniture.

• Playground equipment.

• New buses.

“We are truly blessed to be part of a community that is united in a vision of educational excellence,” Mainka said in the email.

According to Mainka, every student within the district will benefit from the bond within the first two years of its implementation. He said that he and other district officials and companies involved in the construction have had many discussions on how to make sure the students continue to have a positive experience at school during the construction process.

“Really, what it’s about is staging and phasing the construction project so that students have a very positive experience,” Mainka said.

He said the construction project will also provide the opportunity for some students interested in architecture, construction trades, or construction management to gain firsthand experience by interning with Christman Construction, the contractor for the project, as well as other companies the district is partnering with for the project.

“One of the other things that we are very excited about is that some of our students who are interested in architecture or construction trades or construction management are going to have the opportunity with our partners to be able to do some internships, to be able to see how some of this stuff works, to get to see firsthand how these trades actually impact the community they are working in. So, that will be a really cool thing as well,” Mainka said.

According to unofficial election results posted on the city’s website, 4,865 voters were in favor of the bond and 2,900 were against it.

Aravind Reddy said he came to vote as it is his responsibility as a citizen.

“If we don’t voice our opinion, our choices, then it is not right,” Reddy said.

Mainka thanked voters for passing the bond and said that the district’s construction, design partners, as well as district staff, are ready to get to work on the project. He said they will be keeping parents and families informed as the plan for construction begins to be executed.

Smaller projects will begin as early as this winter, and groundbreaking on the major projects is expected to occur in the spring of 2026.

Monies generated from the bond can only be used for improvements to the NCSD facilities. According to state law, proceeds generated from the bond cannot be used to cover salaries for teachers, administrators, or staff. The funds are also prohibited from being directed to cover routine maintenance expenses or other operational expenses for the district.