Volunteers package food for UCS students facing food insecurity on weekends

On Wednesday afternoons during the school year, volunteers with Fueling Kids’ Futures Utica meet at Bemis Junior High School in Sterling Heights to package an assortment of foods for six meals in small cinch sacks for Utica Community Schools students facing food insecurity on weekends.

Photo provided by Theresa Farmer

By: Kara Szymanski | C&G Newspapers | Published March 18, 2025

Advertisement

SHELBY TOWNSHIP/UTICA/STERLING HEIGHTS — Local volunteers are taking the initiative to make sure that no child at Utica Community Schools has to worry about not eating on the weekends.

On Wednesday afternoons during the school year, volunteers with Fueling Kids’ Futures Utica meet at Bemis Junior High School in Sterling Heights. These volunteers package an assortment of foods for six meals in small cinch sacks for UCS students facing food insecurity on the weekends.

Last March, the Kiwanis Club of Utica-Shelby Township hosted a pitch competition that was open to all high school students across Michigan. The goal was for the students to turn their creative ideas into action and create a positive impact in their community. The funds won from the competition would take those dreams and make them a reality.

Katherine Farmer and Ava Nightingale, both members of the Eisenhower High School Key Club, won $2,500 from the pitch competition. With the funds, they decided to partner with Fueling Kids’ Futures Utica to improve the types of food received by students with food allergies and created a budget, purchased foods made in a facility free from the top allergens and dropped off the assembled bags for Fueling Kid’s Futures Utica.

Farmer said that since beginning the pilot program at the start of the school year, they have packed a couple of hundred supplemental bags.

“The program seems to be a success, which is very heartwarming because I’m glad to know I’m making a difference in my community, especially as someone with food allergies myself. Giving allergy students equal access to safe and healthy food as non-allergy students was one of my goals with this program, and we have accomplished it. I hope the program continues in the future to help the students who face food allergies,” she said.

Students with allergies receive an allergy-safe bag with MadeGood granola and breakfast bars as well as a sunflower butter cup, in addition to the food provided by Fueling Kids’ Futures Utica.

Granola bars and peanut butter are common foods provided by Fueling Kids’ Futures, but they can be deadly for those with food allergies. In the past, if a student had a food allergy to peanuts, they would not receive products with peanut butter, but rather a double of a safe food already included in the bag.

A $160 donation provides 240 meals to a child during the school year. If interested in making a donation, visit fuelingkidsfutures.org.

Bob Maynard, from Fueling Kids’ Futures, said that when he was first asked to be involved with this effort roughly 11 years ago, he didn’t understand the need in the Utica Community Schools.

“Someone explained that the individual schools in the district have an estimated 8,000 children qualified for this program. If we had the resources, a significant number, approaching 3,000, would take advantage of the program. For $160, we supply 240 meals to a child. Kroger supplies our food at a significant discount,” he said.

He explained some of the program’s background.

“This school year, Fueling Kids’ Futures will provide between 40,000 and 50,000 meals within the Utica Community Schools. Over the years, our name has changed to Fueling Kid’s Futures Utica to better serve the community. However, our mission has remained constant. Six meals go beyond feeding a hungry child. Children learn and perform better when they are not hungry, and a better education can help a child break the poverty cycle,” he said.

He said a few of the children they support have food allergies.

“Although we were addressing food allergies, two students at Eisenhower High School thought it could be done far better. They secured funding for a one-year pilot program from the Utica-Shelby Kiwanis. Katherine and Ava have worked to provide multiple items created specifically to address the nine most prevalent food allergies. Their idea addresses this problem far better than it was being addressed. We have hoped to see other high school clubs decide to bring the program to their school district,” he said.

He said concerned citizens, businesses, community organizations and churches provide financial support, which allows Fueling Kids’ Futures to continue serving hungry children in the community.

Fueling Kids’s Futures will host a trivia night at the American Legion Hall, 46146 Cass Ave. in Utica, at 6 p.m. April 26. Individual tickets cost $40 and there are sponsorship opportunities available. There will be a light buffet dinner, cash bar, 50/50 raffle, basket raffle and a cash prize for the winning team. Learn more about this event at fuelingkidsfutures.org and fuelingkidsfutures.org/events.