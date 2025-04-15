Volunteers needed to keep Bloomfield Township beautiful

By: Mary Beth Almond | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published April 15, 2025

Shutterstock image

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Volunteers are invited to help clean up Bloomfield Township in celebration of Earth Day.

The weekend of April 26-27, Bloomfield Township will host its annual Operation Clean Sweep event.

The weekend is designated for residents to volunteer some time and effort to help keep the appearance of the township’s roadways and subdivisions looking clean and free of litter.

Public Works Manager Adam Roose said it’s very common this time of year to see the accumulated litter from the winter season spread along the township’s roadways.

“We’re excited for the return of this initiative and hope residents take time to volunteer for the community,” Roose said in a statement.

There are many ways to beautify the township, according to Noah Mehalski, director of the Department of Public Works.

“Bloomfield Village (sub) focuses on their neighborhood gardens or parks that are local there; and sometimes, if there is an entryway sign into the neighborhood, volunteers will take some extra care there. Others will do just some general cleanup throughout the neighborhood,” he said.

Last year, volunteers tidied up approximately 30-50 sites in an effort to maintain the beauty of Bloomfield Township.

“I hope that it will keep increasing as we go forward,” Mehalski said.

The Department of Public Works is handing out supplies to assist in the effort during normal business hours Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Residents can pick up supplies — including yard waste bags, trash bags, and gloves — at the public works building at 4200 Telegraph Road, just west of Township Hall.

Township officials encourage all community members to participate. Those interested should contact the DPW at (248) 594-2800 before April 21.

“Its a great program that makes a connection between the DPW and the local neighborhoods — which is something we’re always looking for — and it provides that way for people to see a tangible difference within their own neighborhoods,” said Mehalski.

Trash and compost bags provided for the event will be picked up on a resident’s normal trash collection date. The township’s ordinance department, officials said, are aware of this event and curbside storage of trash/compost will be excused the week of April 28. For more information, contact the DPW at (248) 594-2800 or Road@bloom fieldtwp.org.