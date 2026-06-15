Vibe Credit Union approved for Farmington

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published June 15, 2026

Vibe Credit Union is coming to 31806 Grand River Avenue in Farmington after a complete renovation of the building that was formerly a bank. The remodel is set to start in June and completed by the end of summer. Photo provided by Melissa Andrade

Advertisement

FARMINGTON — At a special meeting May 28, the Farmington Planning Commission unanimously approved a special land use and site plan for Vibe Credit Union.

Plans call for a complete remodeling of the structure, located at 31806 Grand River Ave. Vibe Credit Union serves nearly 75,000 people in southeast Michigan.

Anthony Taormina, Vibe Credit Union’s vice president of building operations, led the presentation alongside the architect on the project, Sal Lorenzano of D’Anna Associates.

The building was most recently used as office space when Vibe Credit Union purchased it.

“But the bones are still there,” said Taormina.

Renovations will be done to the interior and exterior of the building, which includes removing and painting some of the brick, changing the façade, adding some accents to the building, and upgrading the restrooms in the building so they’re compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The building currently has four drive-thru lanes. Vibe Credit Union will use two of them.

“We’re touching everything,” Taormina said. “(This is) a million-dollar investment.”

He described the structure as “small,” noting the inside will include two offices, a shared teller window, and three or four full-time employees, plus one rotating team member.

The member-owned nonprofit will deliver an array of financial services, including wealth management and real estate commercial services.

The building is on the northwest corner of Grand River Avenue and Lake Way Street. Neighbors in the area expressed concerns about the traffic flow.

“I believe Vibe Credit Union would be a great asset to the community. The only thing I ask is that the drive-thru exits on Grand River rather than Lake Way,” said Mike Smith, who has lived nearby for nearly 40 years. He said Lake Way is a busy residential street with more traffic now than it has had in 30 years.

The applicants looked at their plan and saw that the drive-thru traffic exits on Grand River.

Smith and another resident requested more of a buffer between where the commercial parking lot ends and the adjacent neighborhood begins.

Construction is set to begin this month and finish by the end of summer.

On the heels of Farmington receiving the 2026 Great American Main Street Award, the city is celebrating new business and growth along the Grand River Corridor.

“Projects like this help strengthen the mix of services and businesses available within our community while reinvesting in existing commercial properties,” said Chris Weber, the assistant city manager overseeing community development. “We are pleased to see continued interest in Farmington from organizations that value community engagement and long-term investment.”