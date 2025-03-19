Utility companies give tips to save money on energy year-round

By: Kara Szymanski | Metro | Published March 19, 2025

METRO DETROIT — Energy bills can add up throughout the different seasons in Michigan, whether trying to stay cool or keep warm.

DTE Energy and Consumers Energy have some tips to help alleviate some of these costs, such as adding insulation to your home or reducing your thermostat temperature when you’re away from home.

Jose Goncalves, DTE Energy efficiency manager, said DTE Energy encourages customers to manage their energy use through energy-saving programs, rebates and simple tips to stay comfortable and lower bills.

He said some energy-saving tips to manage costs include year-round maintenance of one’s furnace and sealing any leaks in windows and doorways.

“Clean or replace filters. Dirty filters block airflow, causing your furnace and central air conditioning to slow down air flow and make the system work harder to keep you warm or cool, wasting energy. Clean or replace furnace and air filters regularly — at least every three months,” he said.

He said sealing air leaks and adding insulation as needed help.

“Ensure your home is properly insulated by checking for gaps in doorways or windows that are letting air in or out and sealing up any air leaks with low-cost, clear plastic window sheeting. This can save you up to 10% on your annual energy bills,” he said.

He said installing a smart thermostat can save $100 a year.

“Program your thermostat to automatically dial down a few degrees while sleeping or when you’re away to lower your heating and cooling costs. Homes with high heating and cooling bills, as well as homes that are unoccupied for much of the day, can save approximately $100 a year with an Energy Star certified smart thermostat. Find them on the DTE Marketplace with an instant discount,” he said. The DTE Marketplace is located at dtemarketplace.com.

He said LED light bulbs are more efficient and durable, and they last up to 15 times longer than incandescent bulbs.

“They use 90% less energy while providing the same amount of light,” he said.

He mentioned the cost of heating water.

“Water heating consumes about 90% of the energy it takes to operate a clothes washer, so by washing your clothes in cold water, you’ll save about $66 per year,” he said.

He said air-drying clothes can help a lot.

“Clothes dryers use more energy than any other household appliance. Consider air-drying clothes on a drying rack or outside when it’s warm instead of using the dryer. This not only saves energy but keeps the quality of the fabric,” he said.

In the winter, he recommends turning the thermostat down.

“During the winter, set your thermostat to 68 degrees Fahrenheit during the day, and at night or while you are away, turn it down a few degrees to help you save up to 10% annually on energy costs,” he said.

Some indications of energy or heat loss, which can cause higher bills, are condensation, cobwebs and melted areas of snow on the roof. Moisture condensing on windowpanes is a sign of warm air escaping and meeting the cold glass surface. Cobwebs indicate that there is an air leak along the exterior of the home that lets exterior air inside. Melted patches of snow on a roof that is otherwise covered with snow show that heat is escaping through the house.

Goncalves said a summer tip is to use ceiling fans, as ceiling fans were created to cool people, not rooms, by pulling up warm air and then pushing it down to create a cool breeze. Remember to turn it off when leaving the room. Keep an air conditioner clear of debris and the filter clean to reduce strain on the unit. It’s best to clean or change the filter once every three months.

“Raise your thermostat during the summer. Set your thermostat to 78 degrees Fahrenheit during the day,” he said.

He said to keep the heat and humidity out, grill outside or use a crockpot or microwave.

“Using stoves and ovens can add 30% more heat to your home, causing your AC to work harder. If you do have to cook in the kitchen, turn on your exhaust fan to move the hot air outside,” he said.

Matt Johnson, media relations specialist at Consumers Energy, said one way to save money is by shifting electricity use to mornings, nights and weekends.

Johnson also noted that people can adjust their water heaters. Water heating is typically the third-largest energy expense, accounting for about 14% of energy bills. One way to cut down on this expense is to take a shower instead of a bath, to heat less water. Turning off hot water, instead of letting it run while washing or shaving, is another way to reduce costs. Another way to keep hot water hot is by making sure that pipes in unheated areas are insulated.

Installing a low-flow aerator or flow restrictor on an existing showerhead will save water. Setting the water heater temperature at 120 degrees Fahrenheit can cut water heating bills without losing comfort. When away from home for more than two days, setting the water heater to “on vacation,” if it has that feature, can save money.

Johnson said Consumers Energy gives customers the opportunity to reduce energy waste and lower bills through various energy efficiency programs, such as its smart thermostat program, home energy analysis, appliance recycling and water heater rebates.

“We provide our customers with payment assistance options and connect low-income customers with state and federal bill help programs. And in conjunction with our Clean Energy Plan, which uses natural gas as a fuel source to generate baseload power, we plan to save customers about $650 million through 2040,” he said.

For more information, go to consumersenergy.com or dteenergy.com.