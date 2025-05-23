Utica project receives nearly $1M to turn brownfield into new USPBL headquarters

A former landfill will be transformed into the new headquarters of the United Shore Professional Baseball League, including a restaurant, retail space and nonprofit offices.

Image provided by Lauren Scott

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published May 23, 2025

UTICA — Downtown Utica is about to hit another home run after being backed by nearly $1 million from a revitalization and placemaking grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to develop a former landfill area into the new headquarters of the United Shore Professional Baseball League, which will include a restaurant, retail space and nonprofit offices.

Once in full operation, the site will be home to 28 retained jobs and bring an anticipated 30 more within walking distance to existing shops and eateries, adding further density to the downtown region, according to a press release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office. The project, supported by General Sports, builds on the success of Jimmy John’s Field and continues Utica’s redevelopment.

Whitmer on May 5 announced the Utica project and two others in Grand Rapids and Holly that received revitalization and placemaking grant funding.

“These projects in Grand Rapids, Holly, and Utica will add more commercial space in the heart of our downtowns for small businesses and make our cities and towns better places to live, work, and invest,” Whitmer said in a press release. “The bipartisan RAP program helps us turn old, abandoned, or underutilized spaces into vibrant new places where people can live, shop, and play. We will continue working together to pursue a comprehensive economic development strategy that helps us create jobs, drive down the cost of housing, and improve quality of life across our state.”

The RAP program provides access to gap financing for place-based infrastructure development and real estate rehabilitation and development.

Michele Wildman, chief place officer of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, said this project in Utica demonstrates how the Make It in Michigan economic development strategy invests in people, places and projects to move communities forward.

“Funding from the Revitalizing and Placemaking program will help to transform a former landfill into a hub of activity that creates jobs, boosts local businesses and turns underused space into a source of community pride and economic opportunity in downtown Utica. These kinds of developments are exactly how we ensure more Michiganders can live, work and thrive right here at home,” she said.

General Sports CEO Andy Appleby said he is pleased to be starting construction on the mixed-use development in downtown Utica.

“This project will bring the headquarters of the USPBL, our professional baseball league that operates at Jimmy John’s Field, to downtown Utica, along with a new restaurant concept, a retail store, and a new meeting and event space that will enable us to attract more businesses to do business in historic downtown Utica. We truly appreciate the support of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in helping us to make this project a reality,” Appleby said in the press release.

Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino said the city of Utica is happy that General Sports and Entertainment has further committed to the city with the project.

“Moving their headquarters to downtown Utica will enhance our downtown area and aligns perfectly with our goals of making this area vibrant and increasing walkability and excitement. The proposed restaurant and conference center will bring new faces to our city. We hope to impress these new visitors with our wide array of restaurants and entertainment venues. Thanks to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and EGLE for their continued support of projects in Utica,” he said. EGLE is the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.