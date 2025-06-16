Utica Palooza brings community together to bolster Alzheimer’s projects

Community members participate in the Utica Palooza 5K Walk June 14 at Grant Park to help fund Alzheimer’s disease and dementia support through Sparkle Network, and the Adopt a Senior Citizen Holiday Project with Woman’s Life Chapter 9-11 Macomb Angels.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Sarah Wright | Shelby-Utica News | Published June 16, 2025

Sparkle Network founder Moe Lietz and Emialy Renaud, a 17-year-old from Shelby Township and Sparkley Network scholarship winner, pose for a picture at the Utica Palooza 5K Walk & Vendor Market at Grant Park. Photo by Erin Sanchez

UTICA — The Utica Palooza 5K Walk & Vendor Market on June 14 provided fundraising opportunities for projects associated with Sparkle Network and Woman’s Life Chapter 911-Macomb Angels.

Sparkle Network is a metro Detroit-based nonprofit that focuses on charity and business, among other areas, in order to create awareness of and promote organizations and causes based in Michigan. Some of its signature programs include Prom Closet Project/Dress Into A Dream, Operation Little Princess, and Sparkle Wrapped Tour comedy events. The 5K walk will help to fund Sparkle Network’s efforts with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

“It is extremely humbling to have someone trust you with their most private matters,” Moe Lietz, Sparkle Network founder, said in an email.

Sparkle Network helps people with all the paperwork that families going through Alzheimer’s disease need to fill out, has mini grants to help with respite and in-home care and maintains a library of online videos that discuss many topics related to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Woman’s Life Chapter 911-Macomb Angels is a group of active individuals based in Utica that focuses on helping those in need through volunteer service projects and matching-fund fundraisers in Macomb County.

“They help individuals and families who have had a house fire, medical bills, funeral expenses, or a one-time emergency need,” Lietz said. “They also help raise funds and awareness for local nonprofits, such as Macomb Foster Closet, Sterling Heights Lioness Club, Vets Returning Home, Detroit BullDog Rescue, Next Steps for Seniors, Gianna House, and many more. They also adopt 150 Senior Citizens each year throughout the year to give them something to look forward to each season. They are 100% Community Funded and raise our money through Fundraisers like this.”

This year was the 5K walk and vendor market’s fourth year, and the event took place at Grant Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration for the 5K began at 8 a.m., and the walk began at 9 a.m. and included individual and team participants. The vendor market included different small businesses and local crafters.

One of the vendors was Stephanie Duscenbury, of SD Creative Designs MI, who makes handmade crafts and custom decal items like tea towels, bookmarks, earrings and glasses. Duscenbury has been working on these items since January 2025 when she bought a die-cutting machine, which uses different cutting methods on a variety of materials.

“I’m interested in any vendor shows or working with anyone locally,” Duscenbury said.

Another vendor present during the event was Ashley Siedlarz, of Michigan Craft Mama, who sells different embroidered clothing items and accessories. Siedlarz had been crafting her whole life before starting her business. She sells a lot of Michigan-themed and sports-team-related items.

“I’m interested in continuing more vendor events and hopefully (owning) a little shop,” Siedlarz said.

For more information, visit sparklenetwork.org or facebook.com/WL911.