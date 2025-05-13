Utica High School student awarded Larry Swantek Educational Studies Scholarship

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published May 13, 2025

Ryan Parrish, a Utica High School student, received the Larry Swantek Educational Studies Scholarship from Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union. Photo provided by Tricia Marion

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union has awarded more than $130,000 in scholarships to 57 Michigan residents, including a Utica High School student.

The credit union is providing 10 additional scholarships starting this year in recognition of its 70th anniversary, which was celebrated in 2024.

MSGCU reviewed hundreds of applications for its 2025 scholarship program and gave 39 students and four educators $2,500 scholarships. The credit union also funds $2,000 scholarships for 14 future first responders from local community colleges. MSGCU’s scholarship program was created more than 20 years ago to assist high school students pursuing higher education. It has grown to include scholarships for future teachers, current educators advancing their skills, and those seeking careers in skilled trades and as first responders.

Ryan Parrish, a Utica High School student, received the Larry Swantek Educational Studies Scholarship. The scholarship is for $2,500.

The Larry Swantek Educational Studies Scholarship is named in honor of the late Lawrence F. Swantek, who served on the credit union’s board for 32 years. Swantek retired from teaching in the Lake Shore School District where he served as a teacher, a computer consultant and an administrator. MSGCU established a scholarship in 2012 to honor his dedication and passion as an educator. The Larry Swantek Educational Studies Scholarship recognizes high school seniors and current college students committed to pursuing the field of education as a career.

Ann Jones, MSGCU senior vice president of marketing and business development, said the credit union received nearly 400 qualified applicants.

“After careful review, Ryan exemplified the unique characteristics of this scholarship. Ryan stood out among the applicants because of his passion for becoming an educator, commitment to academic excellence, and drive to achieve his goals through hard work,” she said.

MSGCU selects scholarship honorees who demonstrate academic excellence, a passion for community service and dedication. Recipients also exemplify the unique mission of each scholarship and exhibit personal characteristics that align with the scholarship namesakes. MSGCU starts accepting applications for its scholarship program in January each year.

Steve Brewer, MSGCU president and CEO, said supporting students, educators and first responders with scholarships alleviates some of the financial pressure they’re facing and reduces their student loan debt.

“Giving back to our communities is inherent to the credit union and our scholarship program is one way we honor our educational heritage. We’re proud to provide scholarships to make a positive impact in the lives of our honorees,” he said.

For more information about the scholarships, visit msgcu.org/scholarships.