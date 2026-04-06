Utica High School bowler wins 2026 state title

By: Scott Bentley | Shelby-Utica News | Published April 6, 2026

Ava Mazza poses with a Michigan High School Athletic Association State Champion sign after winning the 2026 individual state title at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park March 2. Photo provided by Leslie Mazza

The Mazza family celebrates after Ava Mazza’s state title victory on March 2. Photo provided by Leslie Mazza

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UTICA — Utica High School junior Ava Mazza won the 2026 MHSAA Division 1 individual girls bowling state title on March 2 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.

Mazza is the first bowler from Utica High School to win an individual state title since the MHSAA formed the Division 1 class in 2004.

“It meant a lot to me,” Mazza said. “All of the hours and practices and second places … it felt awesome just to finally get it done.”

Mazza entered the individual tournament as the No. 4 seed out of 16 bowlers. She got off to a fantastic start in the bracket, defeating her opponents by 81 and 105 in the first two rounds, respectively.

After a comeback win in the semifinal, Mazza faced Macomb Dakota senior Brianne Jakuszanek in the championship match.

The final was as advertised, with Mazza and Jakuszanek tied after the first game after both recorded a score of 170. In the second game, with the state title on the line, Mazza won 180-163, ending the round with 350 points and a title in hand.

“When I was bowling, when I needed those strikes (to win), I was just telling myself to make good shots,” Mazza said, “and if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

Mazza also felt the magnitude of the moment for reasons aside from the match itself. The 2026 state champion comes from a family of bowlers, and at the state tourney her three brothers, who each have had their own success within the sport, were in attendance.

“All of my brothers were (at the final). It was pretty cool to do it when they were all there,” Mazza said. “It was really special.”

It will take time for any of the siblings to claim the title of ‘best bowler in the family,’ however, as Ava’s father, John Mazza, is a Professional Bowlers Association legend who won eight PBA Tour titles from 1991 to 1998.

“It’s her call. All of this is her. I’ve never been the one to say, ‘Let’s go bowling,’ or ‘We’ve got to practice.’ This is not my thing. It’s her thing,” John said. “Whatever she finds important we’re going to support, and it just so happens that (bowling) is what she loves.”

John is also the coach of Utica’s bowling team. In 2025, he was the head of the Utica boys team that took home the Division 1 team title.

John also said that he and Ava had a lot of support this year from coaches outside of the program. There were many long conversations and practices that led them to the title match.

“We’re just trying to be her supporting team for her in whatever she does. And I try, as a coach, to ask for help from other coaches too,” John said. “There’s a lot of people that have been very helpful.”

The father/coach relationship is one that both of them are fond of. John highlighted how often Ava asks for advice and that she is focused on being great. This state title highlights her passion and determination in the sport.

“It’s a nice thing to get a payback for all of the effort and the time she put in. I was happy as a coach,” John said. “And obviously as her dad, we’re very happy to see her achieve something that she’s wanted since she started bowling in high school.”

The newest MHSAA state champion loves that she is a state champion, and loves that she got to win it with her dad.

“I feel like this is what everyone wants. I’m just extremely blessed,” Ava said. “Without him, I probably wouldn’t be the person and bowler that I am today. … We won together. We did it as a team.”

Ava is currently committed to bowl at Wichita State University after she graduates in 2027.