UCS vocal music teacher wins statewide recognition

Julia Holt’s show choir class at Eisenhower High School celebrates her being named the Michigan School Vocal Music Association Teacher of the Year for 2025.

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published February 18, 2025

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The director of vocal music for Eisenhower High School and Malow Junior High School, Julia Holt, was nominated for a statewide award by former students turned music teachers, and she won.

Holt was selected as the 2025 Teacher of the Year by the Michigan School Vocal Music Association.

The announcement was made at the Michigan Music Conference, which was held Jan. 23-25 in Grand Rapids.

Robert Monroe, Utica Community Schools superintendent, said Holt fosters a collaborative and inspiring environment in her classroom that sets up her students for success.

“The care and passion that she brings to her work results in a remarkable, unified sound led by Mrs. Holt. A true champion of educational excellence, Utica Community Schools is fortunate to have her serve as a role model for so many,” he said.

Holt said that the award meant so much to her because her former students who nominated her actually know what happens day in and day out in her classroom.

Demetris King has joined the Eisenhower Show Choir in his senior year.

“She’s so patient, realistic, honest. She’s a great teacher, especially with this being my first year in choir. I’ve learned a lot, such as breath control and how to pronounce certain things,” King said.

Holt has been teaching within UCS since 2003 and is a graduate of Eisenhower High School.

Reagan McCloud, Eisenhower High School senior, talked about the importance of choir.

“I think it isn’t about talent — if you love music, you should join a choir class. Joining a choir class also helps you find a family with people who have the same interests as you,” she said.

She said Holt is dedicated to everything she does.

“She makes sure that not only do we sound amazing, but that we love what we’re doing, too. She has followed her dreams since she was young and it makes me feel like I can do the same,” McCloud said.

Holt said that her favorite thing about teaching choir is to bring together a diverse group of students to create a unified piece of music.

“When they put down the noise from the day at the door and not only make beautiful music but also support one another, laugh together, sometimes cry together, it is a bond like nothing else. I am really thankful for my students throughout the years who have helped me to grow into the teacher I am, and who will continue to help me grow through the rest of my career,” she said.