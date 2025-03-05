UCS teacher earns state recognition for building connections through reading

By: Kara Szymanski | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published March 5, 2025

Angela Zeig, an English Language teacher at Havel Elementary School, has been honored by the Michigan Reading Association for her work to build connections and awareness through reading. Photo provided by Jennifer Kane

STERLING HEIGHTS — Havel Elementary teacher Angela Zeig is being honored statewide for her work to build connections and awareness through reading.

Zeig, who is an English language teacher, has been honored by the Michigan Reading Association with the Elementary Educator Award.

As an English language teacher, Zeig has worked to bring more than 50 books into the school media center that represent 20 different cultures.

“Reading allows you to connect and build relationships with others. It provides different perspectives and helps you build empathy. Reading can be inspiring or offer an escape. Reading expands and deepens knowledge,” Zeig said in a press release.

Zeig said the award was “an exciting and unexpected surprise” that has inspired her to continue her support of English language students.

“This award inspires me to continue to advocate for equitable learning opportunities for my students and showcase the value and assets they bring to our classrooms. It reminds me of how grateful I am to have the privilege of serving our learners and their families each day,” she said in a press release.

Mary Cooper, the Michigan Reading Association’s awards co-chair, said Zeig’s efforts prove she is perfect for this award.

“Angela’s innovative teaching practices, commitment to student success, and leadership within her school community make her a perfect candidate for MRA’s Elementary Educator Award,” she said in a press release.

Liz Lietz, Michigan Reading Association president, wrote a letter to Zieg notifying her of the recognition.

“Your impact on the literacy, lives of students, teachers, administrators, and parents in your community has been recognized by your peers and colleagues who nominated and selected you for this award. Thank you for exemplifying the Michigan Reading Association’s mission of empowering all Michigan students and educators through literacy in your work,” Lietz wrote.

Zeig has been teaching multilingual learners for more than 10 years, including the last seven in Utica Community Schools at Havel Elementary.

Robert S. Monroe, Superintendent of Schools, said Zeig is doing critical work for her students and is deserving of this recognition.

“The positive impact she has on her students goes far beyond the classroom and will leave her students empowered throughout their UCS journey and beyond,” he said.

Zieg also co-organizes a “Cultures Around the World” celebration, which encourages students to explore diversity while enhancing their research and presentation skills. She is also a contributor to a monthly newsletter, where she shares best practices, tips and cultural etiquette with the entire UCS staff.

Zeig will be honored at the Michigan Reading Association’s conference March 7-9 in Grand Rapids.