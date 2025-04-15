UCS students named among the best student journalists in Michigan

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published April 15, 2025

Ava Nightingale, of Eisenhower High School, left, and Natalie Rubel, right, of Henry Ford II High School, have been named among a select number of students to the Student Journalist Staff by the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association. Photos provided by Jennifer Kane

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Two Utica Community Schools seniors have been named among the best student journalists in Michigan.

Ava Nightingale, of Eisenhower High School, and Natalie Rubel, of Henry Ford II High School, have been named among the students of the Student Journalist Staff by the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association.

The pair were selected for the honor as student journalists based on personal portfolios. Rubel was honored for yearbook writing and Nightingale for news design.

Nightingale is co-editor of Eisenhower’s student newspaper and website, Eagle’s Eye and IkeNews.com. She is an administrator of their social media accounts too.

Her awards from MIPA include second place in news design, infographics and art; first place in the informative feature category; third place in the sports feature category; and a sports news story honorable mention. She also has a Ball State excellent feature story award, according to a UCS press release.

“I’m very thankful to be named to this team. Newspaper means a lot to me and I’ve really poured my heart and soul into our publication, so I’m extremely grateful to be recognized,” Nightingale said in the presss release.

She said she will be an incoming freshman at the College of Charleston, where she intends to major in English with a concentration in writing, rhetoric and publication.

“I aspire for a career in publishing — specifically book publishing, whether that be editorial, design or publicity,” she said.

She said the student newspaper staff receives a lot of support at Eisenhower from both publications adviser Erica Kincannon and Principal Brandon Manzella.

“It’s certainly helped me grow my skill set and passion for writing and design, which I’ll take with me and continue to grow throughout my career. Running a newspaper staff can be challenging and rewarding, and in it I’ve found a community that I’ll always remember and appreciate,” she said.

Kincannon pointed to Nightingale’s interest in writing and publication.

“Ava’s love for reading, writing and design developed at what she remembers to be a young age and continues to grow during her time on the school news media staff — which includes production of a print paper, website and multiple social media platforms,” Kincannon said in the press release.

Kincannon said Nightingale regularly looks for inspiration to come up with high-quality print designs.

“As her adviser, I’m proud of Ava for her follow through and commitment to Eisenhower’s news media program and for pushing herself to prepare a website portfolio to submit for MIPA’s Student Journalism Staff,” she said.

Rubel currently serves as co-editor-in-chief and photographer of The Executive, the Henry Ford II yearbook. She has been on the yearbook staff for four years.

“Being named to the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association Journalist Staff is more than just a title — it’s a testament to the dedication and passion I’ve found for journalism,” she said in the press release. “Since discovering my love for storytelling, I’ve learned the power of capturing moments, informing others, and making a lasting impact through the written word. It is a reminder that every late night, every deadline, and every story has been worth it — because what I’ve written and captured has left a meaningful mark on my school and community.”

Rubel has MIPA awards from the past three years for writing, design and photography.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support of UCS and the incredible teachers who have guided me along the way. Growing up, I faced many challenges, especially with reading and writing,” she said.

Rubel said that her teachers encouraged her to join the yearbook staff.

“I am especially grateful to my yearbook adviser, Alexis Campion, whose unwavering support and encouragement pushed me to work harder, grow as a leader, and become the Editor-in-Chief I am today. Without her guidance, I never would have discovered the deep love I have for journalism,” she said in the release.

Campion said that Rubel displayed a passion for journalism and embraced every aspect of yearbook production, from writing and photography to design, from the get-go as a freshman.

“Natalie was never one to hesitate or complain. She took the initiative, picking up a camera or sitting at a computer to ensure every task was completed. Now, as a senior and editor-in-chief, she exemplifies the leadership, commitment and talent that define a Michigan Interscholastic Press Association Student Journalist,” she said.

Rubel’s plans for the future are to go to Macomb Community College and get her associate degree in journalism, followed by a bachelor’s degree at Central Michigan University.