Shelby Township welcomes new ‘living tree museum’

Eighteen trees native to Michigan were planted in an arboretum at the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center.

Photo provided by the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published May 12, 2026

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SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A new arboretum was recently planted at the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center, including one unique tree that, some might say, is out of this world.

Shelby Township staff and volunteers, along with representatives from Macomb County, recently celebrated Arbor Day with the planting of the community’s first arboretum April 24.

The Shelby Township Parks, Recreation and Maintenance Department, along with a group of volunteers, gathered to plant 18 Michigan-native trees at the site, creating a lasting legacy for generations to come in Shelby Township. The planting establishes an official arboretum at the site, which the township wanted as part of its plans to commemorate the 250th anniversary of America.

“This is a nice collection, a living museum, of different native tree species that we have in Michigan, all in one place,” Nature Center Coordinator Elizabeth Schultz-Correll said.

The event was led by the Macomb County Department of Planning and Economic Development, which will host several plantings in the county this season through its Green Macomb Urban Forest Partnership.

Macomb County’s current tree cover is 26%, which falls short of the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommendation of a 40% cover or better in urban areas. Launched in 2016, the Green Macomb program aims to double the tree canopy in Macomb County.

While this is Shelby Township’s first arboretum, Schultz-Correll said the township is not new to planting trees. In fact, it has been named a Tree City USA for eight years and has a tree canopy above the county’s average.

“We have one of the best tree canopy percentages in Macomb County (at 34%). So, we love our trees,” she said.

Gerry Santoro, program director with the Macomb County Parks & Natural Resources Division, said Macomb County is blessed to have many different species of native trees that people can learn about.

“Arboretums serve as living classrooms for a community to showcase the kinds of trees that are native to and prosper in a certain area,” Santoro said in a prepared statement.

The 17 trees that were donated to the township by the county — which include sycamores, oaks, white pines, redbuds and more — were selected to strengthen local biodiversity and support long-term ecological health, according to officials.

The 18th tree, lovingly referred to as the “moon tree,” was a gift from Shelby Township resident and Historical Committee member Joe Neussendorfer.

“Joe is a member of our Historical Committee, and no one loves Shelby Township and its heritage more than Joe,” Township Supervisor Rick Stathakis said in a prepared statement.

The rare “moon tree” was grown from seeds flown around the moon by Apollo 14 astronaut Stuart Roosa.

Officials hope the arboretum serves as a living educational resource for residents, students and visitors, reinforcing the township’s dedication to preserving natural spaces and fostering environmental awareness for generations to come.

The living tree museum, according to officials, supports pollinators, birds and local ecosystems with paths and educational signage symbolizing growth, resilience and community pride.

“We’re adding educational signage so that people can learn, not only what the tree species are, but the benefits that they provide to our ecosystem as well,” Schultz-Correll said. “Our overall goal is to create a space where people can walk around, enjoy the shade, learn at their own pace and maybe just feel inspired to add a species to their yard..”

Residents can visit the arboretum next to the Burgess Teaching Gardens outside the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center, 4101 River Bends Drive in River Bends Park off the Ryan Road entrance. The nature center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The center is closed Monday and Friday.

For more information, contact the nature center at (586) 323-2478 or email naturecenter@shelbytwp.org.