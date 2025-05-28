UCS Foundation awards 37 scholarships to graduating seniors

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published May 28, 2025

Community partners of Utica Community Schools have awarded 37 graduating seniors with a scholarship ranging from $500 to $2,000 to continue their educations at a trade school, community college or university. Photo provided by Utica Community Schools

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The UCS Foundation for Educational Excellence has announced the academic achievements of 37 graduating seniors who have received scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,000 to continue their educations.

The seniors will be able to use the scholarships to continue their educations at a trade school, community college or university.

Juli Sala, president, UCS Foundation for Educational Excellence, said their work is rooted in the community by supporting the students and staff of Utica Community Schools.

“The UCS Foundation is proud to celebrate the academic achievements of this group of graduating seniors,” she said.

To be considered for a scholarship, graduating seniors were asked to submit an application that was reviewed by school and district administration, as well as UCS community partners. Select seniors were then also interviewed before final recipients were announced.

In addition to the Superintendent’s Scholarship, five families have sponsored individual scholarships, including the Lillian and Gus Demas Scholarship, the Lois Holtgren-Groblicki Scholarship, the William R. Peper Scholarship, the Larry M. Smith Scholarship and the Michele Temple Scholarship.

Natalie Rubel, Henry Ford II High School senior and one of the 2025 Superintendent’s Scholarship recipients, said that receiving the Superintendent’s Scholarship means the world to her.

“Growing up in Utica Community Schools has provided me with so many incredible opportunities both inside and outside the classroom that have shaped who I am today. This scholarship is more than just financial support; it’s a reminder that my hard work has been recognized and that my community believes in my future. As I prepare to take the next step in my education, knowing that UCS is still supporting me gives me a sense of pride, motivation and gratitude. It reinforces my commitment to keep striving for excellence and to one day give back to the community that has given me so much,” she said.

Superintendent Robert S. Monroe said it is an honor to celebrate the accomplishments of this group of seniors as they prepare for their futures beyond Utica Community Schools.

“These seniors stand out in a graduating class of over 2,000 students for their dedication to academic excellence and profound sense of community. The Superintendent’s Scholarship program is a source of pride for our community,” Monroe said. “These scholarship recipients exemplify the difference that a Utica Community Schools education has on our students thanks to the lasting, positive impact of our staff districtwide,” he said.