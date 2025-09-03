Two shot, one dead after fight in hotel parking lot

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published September 3, 2025

Shutterstock image

ROCHESTER HILLS — One person was killed and another was injured by gunfire after a fight broke out in a hotel parking lot in Rochester Hills Sept. 1.

Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to what they called a “chaotic incident” in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn at Rochester Road and South Boulevard. The initial call came in at 5:43 p.m., according to deputy Tyler Sweers.

According to a media release, an altercation started in the hotel parking lot. At least three people were involved and two were shot. One person died and another sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The vehicle crash that police said followed the fight did not result in any serious injuries.

At press time, detectives had identified three people connected to the incident and said investigators were working to determine if additional parties were involved.

Investigators did not believe there was any ongoing threat to the public at press time. Sweers said the case remained under investigation Sept. 2.

According to the release, additional details will be released as they become available.