Two found dead in Woods home

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published June 30, 2025

File photo

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — The Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a Woods home.

Police were called to the home — in the 2000 block of Brys Drive — for a welfare check at around 12:30 p.m. June 29. When they arrived, they discovered the bodies of an adult male and an adult female inside.

Public Safety Director John Kosanke said at press time that he was unable to say who made the call to police. Because this is an ongoing investigation, police aren’t releasing much information yet, until they can make their findings.

“This is real early in the investigation,” Kosanke said in the early afternoon of June 30.

A press release states that the Woods Public Safety Department is working with the Michigan State Police Forensic Unit and the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“There is no threat to the public,” the press release states.

Kosanke said police are not looking for tips from the public at this time. He said it could be a few weeks before they’re able to issue more details on what happened to the people at that home.