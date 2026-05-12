Two fallen Warren officers honored during memorial service

Members of the Warren Police Honor Guard stand at attention during a memorial service for fallen officers on May 11 at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 124 in Warren.

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published May 12, 2026

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WARREN — On a cloudy Monday afternoon, elected officials and community members came together with officers and support personnel of the Warren Police Department.

Uniformed officers stood in formation to the side, while the department’s honor guard performed a 21-gun salute before taps was played.

The service, held May 11, was part of National Police Week, a time dedicated to honoring fallen police officers nationwide.

“National Police Week is a solemn time where the frantic pace of our daily duties slows down long enough for us to look at the names of the fallen and acknowledge the heavy price of service that police officers face,” Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said during the ceremony.

National Police Week culminates in Peace Officer Memorial Day, which falls on May 15 after President John F. Kennedy signed a congressional proclamation in October 1962.

During this year’s service, the department honored two Warren officers who died in the line of duty — officer Edward Rea and Sgt. Christopher Wouters.

Both of their names are etched on a memorial in front of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 124 in Warren.

“This lodge represents more than a badge or a title. It represents courage under pressure, integrity in the face of a challenge and a commitment to protect others, even at a great personal cost,” said Michael Parisek, president of the lodge. “We must never forget that behind every uniform is a human being, a parent, a husband, a wife, a son or a daughter or a friend, and behind every fallen officer is a story of bravery and sacrifice that deserves to be told and remembered.”

Rhea lost his life as the result of an on-duty automobile accident on March 3, 1969, Hawkins said. His badge number, 122, was retired on May 18, 1985, and the 37th District Court building in Warren was renamed and dedicated to honor Rhea.

“Though no ceremonial dedication can ease their pain, together we can celebrate officer Rhea’s life and his immense contribution to our community,” Hawkins said.

Wouters joined the department on Dec. 7, 1981, and died in the line of duty Oct. 11, 2000, Hawkins said. His badge number, 427, was retired May 18, 2007, and the department’s headquarters was renamed and dedicated to him.

The FOP lodge where the ceremony was held was also renamed after Wouters.

“(Wouters) was well regarded by the men and women of this department … The memory of Sgt. Wouters has and will forever continue to resonate throughout our entire department,” Hawkins said.

While Rhea and Wouters both made the ultimate sacrifice, Hawkins said, their deaths reinforce the danger of police work.

“Officer Rhea and Sgt. Wouters made the ultimate sacrifices and demonstrated their devotion to the fundamental values of policing,” he said. “These tragic deaths reinforce just how dangerous police work is, and though we cannot repair our debts to these families, we ensure their legacy endures by carving their names into the very heart of this city.”

Call Staff Writer Brian Wells at (248) 291-7637.