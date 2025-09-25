Two dead following fiery crash on I-96

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published September 25, 2025

The Novi Police Department is investigating a crash that killed two women early Tuesday morning, Sept. 23.

The Novi Police and Fire departments were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 96 near the Beck Road exit at approximately 2:08 a.m. Upon arrival, they found an Acura sedan and a Kia Soul engulfed in flames in the left lane.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the Acura was stopped in the left lane of eastbound I-96 due to a malfunction with the front driver-side tire,” Cmdr. Kristie Gruenwald, of the Novi Police Department, said in an email. “The Kia, also traveling eastbound, rear-ended the disabled Acura, resulting in a fire and fatal injuries to both drivers.”

The Acura was driven by Neena Wang, 30, of California, and the Kia was driven by Sylvette Campbell, 57, of Westland. No passengers were involved in the crash.

According to Gruenwald, identification of the victims was confirmed based on initial findings. However, she said that official autopsy and toxicology reports are pending and are expected to take more than 12 weeks to complete. Gruenwald said the results will determine the official cause and manner of death for both victims.

Both Wang and Campbell were declared dead at the scene.

Police believe that Wang exited her vehicle to address a “tire malfunction” and then returned to her vehicle, as she was in the driver’s seat of the Acura at the time of the crash, according to Gruenwald. She said the tire appeared to malfunction due to wear and tear.

“We don’t know why the driver didn’t pull over to the shoulder of the road, but we suspect it was because she was not able to because of her tire issue,” Gruenwald said.

If a vehicle stalls on the freeway, the driver should pull onto the shoulder of the road if possible, activate the vehicle’s hazard lights, and call for service or assistance, Gruenwald said. If a driver cannot pull over to the shoulder, the driver should call 911 for assistance.

Eastbound I-96 was temporarily shut down for the investigation from Beck to Novi roads from approximately 2:31 a.m. until 8:56 a.m. Sept. 23, according to the Nixle alerts that were sent out to residents

The Michigan State Police accident investigation team is assisting NPD with the case.

“The Novi Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of both drivers,” Gruenwald said.





