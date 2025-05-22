Trustees renew Priority Waste contract

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published May 22, 2025

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — After a year of disagreement with garbage hauling firm Priority Waste, the Clinton Township Board of Trustees has voted 4-2 to stick with the company rather than solicit bids for a new contract.

Made at the May 19 board meeting, the move was prompted by the township’s Refuse Committee sending a report to the board noting the impending end date of Priority’s current contract — March 31, 2026 — and a renewal offer from Priority. The new offer calls for a fee of $17.50 per single-family house each month with 3% increases each year until March 31, 2031. Another five-year extension option is available in the contract.

“The Refuse Committee was tasked with finding, when it comes right down to it, best pricing,” said Trustee Dan Kress, who chairs the committee. “We’ve done extensive studies … looking at the other communities and the other pricing going on right now. The initial contract extension from Priority was for a higher number. We met with them and after talking about the pricing throughout Macomb County, they agreed to the $17.50 for the services we have now. Nothing changes.”

Priority Waste, founded in 2018 and based in Clinton Township, purchased many of GFL Environmental’s residential waste contracts across southeast Michigan in the summer of 2024. Clinton Township was affected by this transfer, which was marked by complaints from residents about the service and pleas from Priority for patience as they got to grips with the expanded service area and equipment. The number of complaints was enough to prompt the board, in August 2024, to institute a $50 per day fee against Priority for every unresolved complaint.

Township Supervisor Paul Gieleghem, who was then the township treasurer, told C & G Newspapers in 2024 the township needed to go out to bid for a new hauler. Gieleghem’s recent vote on the issue reflected that.

“I believe that it is important to go out to bid for a service as large as this,” Gieleghem said after the vote on May 19. “No reflection on the company, but I do believe it is very important that … we ensure the best service at the best possible rate through a bid process and … it also helps facilitate competition in the market, which ultimately is a benefit to all of us.”

Township Clerk Kim Meltzer asked Priority Waste representatives attending the meeting about how they would handle complaints by residents. Priority Waste CEO Todd Stamper said the company brought Amazon Web Services in to upgrade their call management system, directing repeat callers straight to representatives, reducing call volumes and increasing call responses.

“I believe I had said that multiple times on the news when we did the transition that I needed 90 days to even get this to where it’s acceptable, and we continue to get better,” Stamper said. “The systems are recognizing phone numbers, area codes, areas of townships and cities that are located in and directing those people.”

Stamper said the company was investing in new trucks and equipment. Priority has a team that responds to complaints with street sweepers and materials to clean up oil and hydraulic leaks.

Trustee Julie Matuzak joined Gieleghem in voting against the renewal and also wanted to have the contract bid on again. Trustee Shannon King was absent from the meeting.

New fire vehicles

Trustees approved the purchase of three 2025 Ford Ranger pickup trucks for the Clinton Township Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Division. While the budget allocated $120,000 for two vehicles, the department was able to find three for just under $116,000. The trucks allow for potentially cancer-causing protective equipment to be stored outside of the passenger cab and can be used as tow vehicles for fire investigations as needed.

Trustees also approved purchasing two new hoses for about $13,600 for two vehicles expected to arrive this August.