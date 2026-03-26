Troy Youth Assistance keeps kids on the right track

Youth yoga classes for elementary and middle school students are among the many programs offered by Troy Youth Assistance.

Photo provided by Cindy Stewart

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published March 26, 2026

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TROY — For decades, Oakland County Youth Assistance has worked to support families and their children with community-focused programming that aims to reduce juvenile delinquency, as well as child neglect and abuse.

Oakland County Youth Assistance is a nonprofit that started in the 1950s when Judge Arthur Moore realized that there were many at-risk youths who didn’t have the support needed to be safe and successful.

“So, he began Youth Assistance, and there’s one office in every school district within Oakland County,” said Mike Caminidi, a caseworker with TYA.

The Troy chapter is one of 26 Youth Assistance programs in Oakland County, and each YA office is sponsored by the 6th Judicial Circuit Court’s Family Division, as well as its respective city and school district.

Youth ages 17 and younger, who are from Troy or attend school in the Troy School District, and their families are provided with confidential, short-term, uniquely tailored casework and referral services.

“What we try to do is counsel the kids when they’re just a little bit bad and prevent them, or help them not to become really bad,” said Ann Comiskey, a volunteer with TYA. “So, truancy and vaping and things like that. They don’t need to be suspended or go to jail or any of that, but Mike counsels them and shows them the error of their ways, and we provide support services so they can become healthier.”

The needs of each child are assessed by caseworkers who can then provide services, connect families with available resources, or make appropriate referrals.

“I get referrals from the schools, from teachers, principals and counselors, and parents can do referrals themselves,” Caminidi said. “Also, I get referrals from police departments if they work with a kid but maybe it’s not serious enough to send charges to the Prosecutor’s Office. They will send the students to me for kind of like informal probation type of service, and then I also receive referrals from the court itself for the same reason.”

The TYA works with about 75-100 students and families over a year.

“It’s not just students, but it is families, too, because the parent component is important,” Caminidi said. “I’m very big on (the idea that) a student will not change their behavior unless a parent changes how they address that behavior.”

Some TYA programs include a youth yoga class for grades 3-5 and 6-8, the workshop “Overcoming Frustration & Anger” for boys in grades 4-5, the workshop “Girls Stand Strong” for girls in grades 6-8, the podcast “TYA Talks Parenting,” and the Youth Recognition Celebration, which highlights students’ positive contributions to their school and community.

TYA also provides youths with camp and skill-building scholarships for activities such as sports, music or art lessons, available to students in elementary through high school.

The caseworkers and volunteers would like to see more attention on the nonprofit, including more helping hands and more funding.

“We’re lacking volunteers for so many of our programs,” said volunteer Cindy Stewart. “You know, the volunteer corps are getting older … It’s the same people. We’re looking for the younger people that want to volunteer in their community and help these fabulous nonprofit organizations.”

Although TYA receives some funding from the city and county, it also accepts donations, which can be made through its website, or by mailing a check to “Troy Youth Assistance” at 4420 Livernois Road, Troy, MI 48098.

For more information, call (248) 823-5095 or visit troyyouthassistance.org.