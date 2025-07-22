Troy students receive public safety scholarships

Troy Police Capt. Andy Satterfield and Troy Community Foundation Board Chair Karen Greenwood present checks to Troy students Dean Gobler, Olivia Kimble, Madison Galich and Addison Pokley, winners of the 2025 Satterfield First Responder Scholarship.

Photo provided by the Troy Community Foundation

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published July 22, 2025

TROY — Four students from the Troy area won a combined $3,000 in scholarships to study public safety fields, following in the footsteps of their parents who are also first responders.

Madison Galich, Dean Gobler, Olivia Kimble and Addison Pokley will each receive $750 by way of the Satterfield First Responder Scholarship, an endowment fund administered by the Troy Community Foundation.

The fund was first established in 2023 to provide support to Troy residents pursuing higher education and academy certifications in public safety fields.

The fund also provides financial opportunities for Troy programs focused on developing interest in those fields, such as police and fire youth explorer programs. There are also educational scholarships available for children of first responders already serving the Troy community.

This year, the foundation partnered with the Rotary Club of Troy, with the club providing an additional $2,000 toward funding the scholarship program.

In a press release, Troy Police Capt. Andy Satterfield said he is very pleased with the selections for this year’s scholarships.

“All four students are children of Troy first responders, and one of them will be entering the Police Academy next May,” Satterfield said.

“I’m excited to see this scholarship continue to grow and support the future of public safety in Troy,” he said. “This is the second year for the Satterfield First Responder Scholarship program, and I’m very proud of the positive impact it’s already having.”

Applications were accepted until May, and the scholarships were awarded by a committee.

In a series of emails, the recipients expressed their gratitude.

“I am very proud that my father is a Troy police captain, and I feel that I’ve learned much in terms of my morals and values from him,” Gobler said. “This scholarship will prove very helpful in helping me and my family pay for my attendance at Saginaw Valley State University, without needing to take out expensive student loans.”

Pokley had a similar story.

“Receiving the Satterfield scholarship means a lot to me,” Pokley said. “Growing up in a house with not just one but two parents in law enforcement — both Troy police officers — has made me really appreciate and work hard for what I have, and this was truly an honor to receive.”

The students received their scholarship checks during a meeting of the Rotary Club of Troy at the Stage Nature Center July 2.

For more information, visit www.troycf.org.