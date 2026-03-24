Troy High teacher honored by Oakland Schools

Christina Rick, an English language development teacher at Troy High, is surprised with the Oakland Schools’ High School Teacher of the Year Award March 18. Joining her for the occasion is Troy Schools Superintendent Richard Machesky and Rick’s son, 4-year-old Oscar Rick-Metz.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published March 24, 2026

Christina Rick celebrates her award with family members, including her in-laws Mike and Yvette Metz, her father Jeff Rick, her husband Mike Metz, and their 4-year-old son Oscar Rick-Metz. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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TROY — Christina Rick, an English language development teacher at Troy High School, has been named an Oakland County Outstanding Teacher of the Year.

The teachers were selected in four grade categories. Rick was the high school level winner, while Rachel Harwell from John Page Middle School in Madison Heights was chosen for the middle school level, Shelby McCumber from Orion Oaks Elementary in Lake Orion was chosen for the elementary school level, and Chelsea Powers from Brandon Early Childhood Center in Ortonville was chosen for the early childhood education level.

Rick was named both the Troy Schools’ High School Teacher of the Year, as well as the overall Troy School District Teacher of the Year. On Feb. 26, she was surprised with a check for $2,000 from the Troy Community Foundation, a trophy from the Troy Foundation for Educational Excellence, and flowers from the Troy Education Association and the Troy School District.

Mere weeks later, on March 18, Rick was further surprised with a visit from friends, family, Troy Schools faculty and Oakland Schools officials after being named one of the Oakland County Outstanding Teachers of the Year.

“This is such an honor, and I feel proud and excited to teach students here every day, and I feel so excited that my students have helped me learn and become the teacher that I am,” Rick said.

She was nominated by her colleague Jodie Duda, who shared that Rick is one of the first people that incoming English language learners meet when enrolling. Rick values getting to know students and their stories, Duda said.

“Because some of those experiences are traumatic, Christina leads with trauma-informed practices that build trust, establish a safe environment, and help students develop a sense of belonging,” Duda said in a statement. “Part of this comes from Christina’s teaching about life in America and Troy High. Christina explains unfamiliar holidays, like Groundhog Day or Sweetest Day, and asks students if there are any comparisons in their culture.

“Also, Christina preps students to understand what happens during school events like tornado and crisis drills, prom-posals and pep assemblies,” Duda continued. “A typical high school student might consider these events mundane but imagine experiencing them for the first time. Christina’s anticipation of her students’ needs builds a relationship that encourages engagement.”

Duda also acknowledged Rick’s efforts in making sure her students’ voices are heard, specifically through a journalism unit she leads.

“Christina’s students create a newspaper, writing stories about what it’s like to be an English Learning (EL) student at Troy High, conferring with THS newspaper staff to write and revise their work,” Duda stated. “The EL newspaper celebrates a group that is often invisible at Troy High, and it works to develop schoolwide empathy, as copies are distributed to ELA classrooms and the media center for all to read.”

Troy Schools Superintendent Richard Machesky also acknowledged Rick’s hard work and dedication to her students during the surprise visit.

“We couldn’t be more proud of you and the work you do on behalf of students across the Troy School District,” Machesky said. “I think I said last time, you were a mother to many. Not only your own family, but you’re a mother to many students.”

For more information, visit troy.k12.mi.us.