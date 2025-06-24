Trail to link Dinosaur Hill, Scott Street Park and Rochester Municipal Park

A new project will define a clear path and will complete a connector from Paint Creek Trail through Dinosaur Hill Nature Preserve and Scott Street Park, through to Municipal Park.

Chart provided by the city of Rochester

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published June 24, 2025

Advertisement

ROCHESTER — A trail is in the works that will soon connect Dinosaur Hill Nature Preserve, Scott Street Park, the Paint Creek Trail and Rochester Municipal Park.

The $150,000 project is funded by Dinosaur Hill thanks to an endowment from the Horter Trust Fund, from longtime Rochester resident Alice G. Horter.

“When she passed away, she left funds to Dinosaur Hill Nature Preserve for the nature trail, which is very important, because these are strictly designated funds, so they could not spend the money on anything else,” said Rochester City Councilwoman Marilyn Trent, who serves on the board of directors at Dinosaur Hill.

The funds will allow Dinosaur Hill to resurface and extend its current natural trail around the Rochester community garden and the mini forest, and through the sugar maple grove in Scott Street Park, and provides a new connector trail to Rochester Municipal Park.

“It’s a vital step toward connecting the preserve to the municipal park,” Trent said.

The trail expansion, Trent explained, not only honors Horter’s vision, but it also enhances accessibility, sustainability and community connection, she said. The project will define a clear path and will complete a connector from Paint Creek Trail through Scott Street Park and through to Municipal Park.

“Ms. Horter’s legacy lives on in every visitor who walks these trails she helped preserve,” Trent said. “Her support reflects a profound belief in the value of nature and learning, and we are proud to bring her vision forward and together. These acts of generosity and stewardship are helping to grow something truly special, linking people, plants and place for generations to come.”

Rochester Director of Public Works Nicholas Schaefer said the work will begin sometime after July 1.

Once work is complete, officials said, a ribbon-cutting will be held and a plaque honoring Horter and Dinosaur Hill Nature Preserve will be on display

“This will really activate this space where we’ve been doing the sugar maple forest and the micro forest — we love our forests,” said Rochester Mayor Nancy Salvia.

“I hope as we all walk the trails, we all say ‘thank you, Alice.’ She should be honored and recognized,” Salvia added.

For more information, call Dinosaur Hills Nature Preserve, located at 333 N. Hill Circle, at (248) 656-0999.