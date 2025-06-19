Tractor-trailer rollover snarls traffic on I-696 in Warren

A tractor-trailer rolled over and dumped its load after it careened up the embankment along westbound Interstate 696 in Warren around 3 p.m. on June 19.

Photo by David Wallace

By: Brian Louwers | Warren Weekly | Published June 19, 2025

The freeway was closed at Hoover Road as police, firefighters and recovery crews worked to manage the situation and clear the roadway of debris from the open trailer that appeared to entangle at least one passenger vehicle.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and the situation remained active with first responders and recovery crews on scene.