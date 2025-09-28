Town hall brings together candidates and residents

Five candidates came to the town hall forum on Sept. 22, answering questions from residents.

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published September 28, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — In front of residents and guests, five candidates answered questions at a town hall forum hosted by the Women’s Civic League of St. Clair Shores on Sept. 22.

This November, St. Clair Shores residents have a choice between six candidates to fill three City Council seats. Five of those candidates spoke about their volunteer work, their hopes for the city and more at the town hall. The candidates present were incumbents John Caron, Dave Rubello and Candice Rusie, and newcomers Adura Calhoun and Bryan Owens. Dominic Roy Neumann, the sixth candidate, could not attend due to work obligations.

Judge Mark A. Fratarcangeli of the 40th District Court emceed the event, cracking jokes to lighten the mood and asking the candidates questions provided by the league and audience members.

In the beginning, candidates were given two minutes to introduce themselves to residents, explaining their background and why they wanted to pursue a council seat. After that, each candidate was given one minute each to answer each question.

They were asked multiple questions, including these two:

On the millage

The first audience question asked candidates what their stance was on the upcoming police and fire millage on the ballot in November.

Owens said he believes every millage should be left in the hands of the public, but he does support the millage.

“I don’t think it should be decided by six or seven people of the city,” Owens said.

Caron said he was in favor of keeping the millage at the current rate instead of increasing it because he thinks the city is fiscally sound.

“We got $15 million in the rainy day fund,” Caron said. “Actually projected this year, adding $1.4 million to that rainy day fund, so (I) didn’t really see why we were asking people for an increase after they’ve already had taxes go up due to inflation the prior four years.”

He went on to say it is important to make sure both departments are funded.

Calhoun said as a law enforcement professional, she will always support police and fire.

“I support the millage,” Calhoun said.

Rusie said she echoed Caron’s sentiments at the town hall and at the previous council meeting as well. She said she supported the renewal instead of an increase.

“Yes, people always pass the millage, and we are grateful for that, but we should be grateful for that and not trying to test the limits of their generosity by keep increasing and increasing the ask, especially when we haven’t made the case to justify that yet. I think that’s how the city kind of loses some of its integrity,” Rusie said.

Rubello said he is for the millage.

“The dollar isn’t what it used to be, that’s for sure, 10 years ago,” Rubello said. “You can’t buy the same stuff.”

On where to cut costs

An audience question asked candidates where they would make cuts if they had to. The question specified around $50,000 in cuts.

Caron said the city would have to look at building up efficiencies first. He also said to make sure they have an open bidding process.

“You’re making sure that if projects (are) going out to bid, it’s all fair, everyone has a shot at it and that you’re taking the best low-cost bidder that is out there,” Caron said.

Calhoun said essential services should never be cut and always remain in place.

“If I had to make a cut it would be something like tree trimming or landscaping,” Calhoun said.

Rusie said she was on council during the 2008 recession and that they made cuts but in ways that didn’t impact residents. She said, fortunately, she doesn’t think they will be in that position again, but there are things they can do.

“We’ve done alternate funding through grants and bonds and things like that, so there will be a way where we could keep the city moving forward and not have to impact the services we provide to the residents even if we did have to save further money,” Rusie said.

Rubello said he was also around during the recession years. He said these issues would be decided by seven council members.

“I really don’t think it’s the opinion of just one person,” Rubello said. “We’re sort of, when you’re on a council, you’re on a team and you have to work together.”

Owens shared similar ideas, stating multiple $50,000 charges becomes a decent amount.

“I think that’s not that one person should be answering,” Owens said. “I think it should be a question that’s answered by the council, by seven people. And it should be voted on what needs to be trimmed and what doesn’t.”

The video recording of the town hall can be found on the SCSTV, the city’s YouTube channel. Candidates provided their contact information at the beginning of the forum, but it can also be found on the Macomb County website at macombgov.org under the “Elections” tab.