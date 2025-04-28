Tollway text message scam is on the rise

By: Mary Beth Almond | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published April 28, 2025

Shutterstock image

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Michiganders are warned to be on the lookout for text messages requesting overdue toll payments.

The messages, according to officials, are one of the latest attempts to steal personal information.

The scam involves criminals mimicking the Michigan Department of Transportation website and sending text messages soliciting payment for traveling certain roads to unsuspecting drivers.

The Michigan Department of Transportation doesn’t operate toll roads, according to State Transportation Director Bradley C. Wieferich, so any messages requesting payment should raise a red flag.

“Please be assured this is a scam and the texts are not coming from the MDOT or another State of Michigan agency,” Wieferich said in a statement. “MDOT does not operate any toll roads. Some state-owned bridges are tolled but not through license plate capture. You would not receive a bill through text or email.”

While toll scams aren’t new, local police say this one is quickly becoming more prevalent in the metro Detroit area.

“I’ve probably gotten four or five of them myself,” Bloomfield Township Community Relations Officer Heather Glowacz said.

“Everyone at the station is getting them too, and all of my friends, so it’s not just in Bloomfield — the whole state is getting these scam texts, unfortunately.”

The message says it’s a final reminder and threatens legal action if immediate payment isn’t made, with a deceptive link designed to resemble the official MDOT website.

The text should be reported as junk and deleted.

“Before entering your credit card information in response to any kind of text message, take a moment to look closely. If the link does not include an official web domain, phone number, or email address, ignore the message,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.

Those who click the link and input personal and payment details are exposing themselves to scammers, risking financial compromise.

“It’s really hard to get the money back because they are usually offshore accounts that the money is going to. It’s not typically from within the United States, so it’s very difficult to trace it and very difficult to get it back,” Glowacz said.

Those who are concerned that something is a scam are encouraged to reach out to their local police department.

“Do not be embarrassed. We’d rather you ask us our opinion than you lose money,” Glowacz added.

Anyone concerned by fraudulent messages can also reach out to MDOT at (517) 241-2400 or email MDOT@Michigan.gov. Consumers can report smishing texts by forwarding them to SPAM (7726) and by sending the texts to the Federal Trade Commission.