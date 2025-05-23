Three arrested for attempted mail theft in Bloomfield Township

By: Mary Beth Almond | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published May 23, 2025

Advertisement

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Three people from Detroit are facing charges for attempted mail theft in Bloomfield Township.

The suspects — a 21-year old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man — were arraigned May 8 and charged with misdemeanor attempted mail theft. One suspect received a $15,000 personal bond, and the other two each received a $5,000, 10% bond.

The incident was reported to police via a 911 call at around 1 p.m. May 5.

The caller reported that a blue Chevrolet Malibu got stuck in a ditch near Quarton Road and Wing Lake Road and that the three individuals inside the car exited and were running away through neighborhood yards.

The caller informed patrol officers that he saw a man acting suspiciously near a group of mailboxes. The witness said he saw the man open a mailbox and remove a package. When the witness approached the suspect and asked what he was doing, a vehicle parked down the street began honking.

Officials say the suspect returned the package to the mailbox and walked back to the honking vehicle, later identified as the blue Chevrolet Malibu.

The witness said the Malibu then attempted to turn around in a neighbor’s driveway but drove into the ditch and became stuck. At that point, the driver and passengers all fled the vehicle on foot.

According to reports, all three individuals were located a short time later and were arrested. They are scheduled for pre-trail conferences June 2.