The past is present for ‘power couple’ volunteers

Marti VanEenenaam-Iwanicki and Tom Iwanicki are the 2026 Fraser Academy Member of Excellence Citizens of the Year.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gary Winkelman | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published May 18, 2026

FRASER — As their 26th wedding anniversary approaches, it’s fair to say that Tom Iwanicki and Marti VanEenenaam-Iwanicki have a shared history. But you can also say that they share history.

The latter covers their roles as proud and active members of the Fraser Historical Commission, where they help bring the past to the present through talks, tours, artifacts and other means of preserving and presenting the community’s story.

Their efforts as energetic community volunteers — who also have notable roots in the local school district — earned them this year’s Fraser F.A.M.E. (Fraser Academy Member of Excellence) Citizen of the Year Award. The couple was celebrated, along with other award recipients, at a May 11 banquet.

Introduced at the ceremony as the city’s “power couple,” the duo later said they are humbled by the recognition and perhaps even — as Tom put it — “a little bit unworthy.”

“A lot of what we do here is not just us. It’s the whole commission,” Marti said. “If anything, we kind of ride on the shoulders of those folks that came before us. They led the way and just (passed) the baton to us. But the recognition, obviously, is nice.”

Much of Fraser’s history, along with other treasures from days gone by, is showcased at the city’s Baumgartner House and Museum, located at the corner of Masonic Boulevard and Kelly Road.

“It’s a great piece of pride for our city,” Marti said, noting that first-time visitors often describe passing the site for years and years before checking it out.

The Baumgartner House offers monthly open houses where people can drop in and walk the grounds or receive guided tours. In addition to the 19th Century homestead, there is also a historic barn, a replica of a former train depot and a well-tended garden area. Visitors are able to hear about the life and times of the Baumgartner family and see artifacts from the era. The site also regularly welcomes schoolchildren on field trips throughout the year.

“It’s an opportunity to go back and recognize where we’ve come from and where we’re going, and that’s kind of important,” Tom said. “It’s nice to have something that tells you where you came from and be able to tell a story.”

Tom first became involved with the Baumgartner House and Museum in 2012, with Marti joining in as a volunteer not long after. She eventually filled an opening on the Historical Commission, where she remains a trustee while Tom now serves as vice chairperson.

“I do everything everybody doesn’t want to do,” Tom said. “I’ve been kind of keeping the barn somewhat clean and helping out where it’s needed, especially during the summer with the gardeners.”

His current key project is digitizing photos and documents in the Historical Commission’s collection, a “tedious” task that was highlighted at the F.A.M.E. award banquet.

Likewise, Marti’s latest venture of organizing a monthly display spotlighting different historical themes, such as wedding dresses or uniforms, was singled out for recognition at the ceremony.

“Marti and Tom are outstanding Fraser citizens who go above and beyond to safekeep Fraser’s heritage for many generations to come,” read an introduction prepared by the Eastside Community Chamber, which organizes the awards.

‘A great place to be’

Tom and Marti’s shared history traces back to their time at Fraser Public Schools, where he was an assistant football coach and she was an athletic trainer. Marti, 64, retired from the district last year after 33 years of employment, the last 25 as a teacher. Tom, who will turn 62 at the end of June, had two separate stints at Fraser Public Schools and is now semi-retired, working a day or two a week as a reading specialist at Rising Stars Academy in Center Line and coaching football at Bishop Foley Catholic High School in Madison Heights.

The couple married in 2000.

Neither Marti nor Tom is originally from Fraser, but they agree it’s a uniquely close and comfortable community.

“It’s a small town in the middle of a metropolitan area,” Tom said. “And they welcomed us both with wide open arms and really haven’t let go. It’s been a great place to be.”

Although the pair has been immersed in local history for many years now, they remain passionate about sharing the knowledge and are still discovering more about the past and how to present it.

“What I really love is being able to bounce ideas off of each other,” Marti said. “I focus so much of my current time here on the Baumgartner House and understanding that and the tours and that kind of thing. And now what I’m kind of learning more as we go through the treasures of the basement is more the history of Fraser. If I have a goal, it’s not just to show some of those treasures in the basement and to bring some of those things out of hiding and educating the public. Because that’s why this place is here, is to educate the public.”

Despite last year being a particularly busy and exciting time for the Fraser Historical Commission as it celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Baumgartner House’s construction, 2026 won’t be without its own milestone event. To mark the nation’s 250th birthday, a public reading of the Declaration of Independence is planned for July 12 on the porch of the Baumgartner House. Residents of all ages and backgrounds are being sought to read portions of the document. Anyone interested in participating can contact Tom Iwanicki by email at t.iwanicki@yahoo.com.

There also are a handful of vacancies on the Historical Commission and any Fraser residents interested in joining the group can find more information and an application form on the city website at frasercitymi.gov.