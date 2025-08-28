The new school year begins

Dason Harold Woods, a 2019 graduate of Fitzgerald High School, brought his barber skills to the Operation Back 2 School event to provide free haircuts for students. The Warren Police Department hosted the event at FHS.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published August 28, 2025

WARREN/STERLING HEIGHTS/CENTER LINE — At press time, educators were still awaiting word from Lansing as to whether or not there will be any increases for per-pupil funding for the 2025-2026 school year.

Although the Michigan Legislature didn’t pass the state budget by the July 1 deadline, which includes the school aid budget, educators are still ready for the 2025-2026 school year.

October 1 is count day when all public schools in Michigan tally the number of students attending their schools, which translates into state funding. The Warren Weekly emailed local school officials to get insight about the start of the new school year in their districts.

Center Line Public Schools

First day: Sept. 2.

New administrators: Wolfe Middle School Assistant Principal Mark Baldes; 19 new teachers. The state’s budget — if and when passed — could impact staffing, services and programming.

“We used a recommended projected number in our first budget. However, there is so much uncertainty regarding the state budget that it is almost a guess,” Superintendent Joseph Haynes said. “We are waiting for the Legislature to pass a budget, and we will amend our first budget to reflect the per-pupil amount and adjust our budget accordingly. We will work within our means to deliver the best education to our students.

“We are enrolling lots of students, both in the district and through schools of choice,” Haynes said. “It’s hard to say where our enrollment is at because those students who left the district are still in our system. Many of their new school districts have yet to request their records.”

Center Line Public Schools is implementing a new elementary literacy program and also piloting a new middle school literacy program.

Fitzgerald Public Schools

First day: Aug. 25.

New administrators: Superintendent Elizabeth Jensen; Director of Academic Services Heather Klos; Director of Food Service Olgert “Gary” Nazarko; Mound Park Upper Elementary Principal Gabriela Chulevski. There are new teachers, along with four new special education contracted teachers.

An enrollment of approximately 2,307 students is predicted. The budget is projected at $41,755,973.

“It is important to note that this is a working budget, and it is subject to change based on the final, confirmed state school aid budget and federal grants budget,” Jensen said. “The numbers we have put forth are based on our best estimates and are designed to allow us to continue providing a high-quality education while operating in a fiscally responsible manner.”

Officials used conservative estimates based on proposals from the state Legislature.

“Our budget includes contingency plans and reserves. If the final state budget comes in higher than our conservative estimate, we will be able to restore funding to certain programs or invest in areas that we have identified as priorities,” Jensen said. “If it comes in lower, we have already identified areas where we would need to make adjustments. A significant portion of our budget is also derived from local property taxes and federal grants. While federal funds for specific programs like Title I and IDEA are often more stable, they come with their own regulations. Our local revenue, while more predictable than state funding, still requires careful management.”

Because the district operates under the Community Eligibility Provision federal program, free breakfast and lunch meals will be available for all students. The district will implement a new elementary English Language Arts program from Benchmark Advance for K-5. Plans also are underway to offer seniors the chance to earn the Michigan Seal of Biliteracy if they demonstrate proficiency in English and at least one other world language.

Van Dyke Public Schools

First day: Aug. 25.

New administrators: McKinley Elementary Principal Denye Griessel; Carlson Elementary Interim Principal Heather Graef; Lincoln Elementary Principal Adam Laur; Lincoln Middle School Principal Gabrielle Avila; and Special Services Supervisor Erin Cain. There are 16 new staff members.

Last year’s enrollment was 2,128 plus 200 students at the Kennedy Early Childhood Center.

“We project a bit higher this year, but will know more as the year begins,” Superintendent Piper Bognar said.

Van Dyke used last year’s state per pupil allocation to create its budget.

“There has been no budget approved by the state, in spite of the July 1 deadline. The feds also held money until late July, and most of that is still on hold. This leaves us in a precarious position to say the least, and it leaves our children as pawns in a game,” Bognar said. “Every single one of our budgets is uncertain right now. We are educating the next generation without planned resources yearly. We know that we are still receiving funding for free meals through September; the need is undeniable, and we will do all we can to continue.”

Staff will continue to implement and refine the new curriculum that was implemented over the past two years. Bognar offered the following tips to students to have a successful school year.

“Don’t be nervous or ashamed to ask for help. Chances are that, if you have a question, someone else has that same question,” she said. “You’ll be helping them and yourself by asking. Knowledge is power and independence. Also, be kind. It will take you farther than you’ll ever imagine.”



Warren Consolidated Schools

First day: Aug. 27.

New administrators: Holden Elementary Principal Jade Bailey; Grissom Middle School Principal Justin Hauser; Jefferson Elementary Principal Sarah Kama; Carleton Middle School Assistant Principal Steven Book; Sterling Heights High School Assistant Principal Kevin Bullis; Warren Mott High School Assistant Principal Angela Kourtakis; Cromie Elementary Assistant Principal Scott Levine; Pearl Lean School Assistant Principal Karla Warren; Elizabeth Iljkoski, administrator for Early Childhood, Latchkey, and Continuous Improvement and Executive Director of Special Education Chris Shepard. The district hired 16 new teachers.

Superintendent John Bernia predicts an enrollment of 12,500 students this year, which he said, “appears to align with the ongoing trend of a slight decrease.” There is a projected operating loss of $5.56 million in the general fund budget.

“It is extremely challenging to prepare a budget when you do not know your funding amount. Our main funding source is the per pupil state aid amount,” he said. “We projected an increase in that per pupil state aid amount of $392 as that is the amount proposed by Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer. Without additional information we assumed the status quo on the majority of our federal and state grants.

“For 2025-2026 we have been very intentional regarding our staffing levels, and we have limited hiring to areas of critical need,” he continued. “We are being extremely cautious regarding any large or non-critical expenditures. If funding and/or student enrollment are less than budgeted, we will likely need to make further adjustments.”

Students will still receive free breakfasts and lunches, something that has occurred over the past two years.

“We anticipate this continuing for WCS as our free meals are covered by the federal government as part of the Community Eligibility Provision, not by the state of Michigan,” Bernia said. “We have received no indication that there have been any changes or ‘holds’ on federal funds and are moving forward with plans for free breakfast and lunch in our schools.”

The district, in partnership with the Sterling Heights Police Department and the Warren Police Department, hired two new school resource officers to serve the district’s middle and elementary schools. The three SROs at the high schools remain.

Warren Consolidated Schools Chief Academic Officer David Meengs offered several “helpful strategies” for students.

Stay organized — use a planner to track assignments, tests, and deadlines.

Set small goals — break big tasks into smaller, manageable steps to avoid procrastination.

Create a study routine — study at the same time each day so it becomes a habit.

Prioritize sleep — a rested brain learns and remembers better.

Ask questions — don’t be afraid to speak up in class or reach out to teachers when confused.

Review regularly — instead of cramming, review notes a little every day.

Limit distractions — put your phone away while studying or use apps that block social media.

Stay active — exercise helps focus, mood, and memory.

Warren Woods Public Schools

First day: Aug. 25.

While the district has the same leadership team in place as last year, Warren Woods will welcome its first administrative intern: Jonathan Wright. He will spend the year working alongside principals to learn the day-to-day operations of the building and what it takes to be a building administrator. The district welcomed five new teachers: two elementary teachers and three high school teachers.

Superintendent Stacey Denewith-Fici predicts an enrollment this year of 3,001 students. School officials based the district’s budget on Whitmer’s proposed budget, which includes a $392 per pupil increase from 2024-2025.

“This places our current budgeted revenue at $47.7 million,” the superintendent said. “While the state’s school aid budget has not yet been finalized, we cannot delay in making decisions that provide stability for our students and staff.

“Our approach has been to build a budget that reflects fiscal responsibility while keeping student needs at the center,” Denewith-Fici said. “We have projected conservatively and, recognizing the uncertainty at the state level, we are prepared to use a portion of our fund balance to maintain programs and staffing that our community values. Once the state budget is confirmed, we will adjust accordingly, but our priority is to ensure continuity and support for students without disruption.”

Free breakfast and lunches for all students will be offered. The district received a grant from the Michigan Department of Education to adopt a new Tier 1 Literacy resource from the state’s approved literacy materials list. With that, the district will launch the Amplify Core Knowledge Language Arts literacy program in all K-5 classrooms.

Denewith-Fici offered the following learning tips to students.

Be present — show up every day ready to learn; attendance is the first step to success.

Ask for help — if something doesn’t make sense, speak up because your teachers and staff are here for you.

Get involved — join a club, team, or activity; it’s a great way to make friends and discover new interests.

Be kind — treat others with respect; a positive school community helps everyone succeed.

Take care of yourself — balance schoolwork with rest, healthy food, and time to recharge.

Set goals — start small, celebrate progress, and keep working toward your bigger dreams.

AAA provides tips for safe driving as students return to school

DEARBORN — AAA reminds drivers to stay alert and use caution on the roads as the new school year gets underway.

The Auto Club Group has made an “ABC” list of school zone safety for drivers.

A — Avoid distractions and stay focused on the road. No texting, eating or multitasking while driving.

B — Brake for safety. School zones are unpredictable, so be ready to stop at a moment’s notice.

C – Check for pedestrians, bicyclists, school zone signs, crossing guards, school safety and patrollers.

As part of its School’s Open Drive Carefully campaign, AAA advises that walkers, too, remain aware of their surroundings and avoid using headphones or looking down at cellphones when near traffic.

Other tips include:

Use sidewalks where available. If not, walk against the direction of traffic so you can see oncoming vehicles.

Wear reflective, bright colored clothing. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street to make sure the vehicle is stopping.

Cyclists and those on scooters should wear helmets, ride with traffic and use bike lanes when you can. Don’t wear headphones, so you can detect approaching traffic, and cross streets at intersections and not from between parked cars.

Bus riders are encouraged to arrive at least 5 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive. Stand five steps away from the curb. Wait for the bus to stop completely and for the bus driver’s signal before boarding.

Michigan law requires motorists to stop when approaching a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing and “STOP” arms extended. The only exception is on a divided highway with a raised divider.