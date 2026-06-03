The Friday Five — June 5-7

C&G Newspapers | Published June 3, 2026

Advertisement

1. Art on the Grand

June 6-7 • Farmington

More than 100 artists and 50,000 visitors expected, held along Grand River Avenue between Farmington Road and Grove Street, also find nearly 50 students in grades 5-12 selling their original pieces as part of Kids Art Alley, located outside Huntington Bank, 33205 Grand River Ave., free fair runs 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 6 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 7, presented by Farmington Downtown Development Authority and Farmington Hills Special Services Cultural Arts Division, see artists and more at artonthegrand.com

Read more: Art on the Grand returns for 17th season



Related:

Detroit’s Palmer Park Art Fair

Includes pieces by juried artists, emerging artists and art groups, also storytelling and book readings, international food court, beer tent, music, dancing, hands-on art projects and more, 10 a.m.-7p.m. June 6 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 7, held between McNichols and Seven Mile roads along Woodward Avenue (use 600 Merrill Plaisance for GPS), palmerparkartfair.com



Arts & Pride Festival

All welcome to free LBGTQ+ event, includes 20-plus artists, makers and special interest vendors, plus face painting, crafts, karaoke and more, 1-5 p.m. June 7, Madison Heights Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Road, presented by Madison Heights Arts Board and Madison Heights Human Relations and Equity Commission, facebook.com/mhartsboard, facebook.com/hrecmh

2. Junefest

June 6 • St. Clair Shores

Features petting zoo, trackless train rides, inflatables, craft show, mini golf, Tootsee the Clown, dance performances, dunk tank, lip sync contest, sidewalk sales and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Greater Mack Avenue between Nine Mile Road and intersection of Nine Mack and Cavalier drives, facebook.com/downtownstclairshores

Read more: Junefest to bring fun in the sun

3. Geary Park Skate Jam

June 6 • Ferndale

Ages 4-17 and adults can compete in skateboarding, BMX and scootering categories, event also features vendors, music, apparel and food trucks, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 1198 Earle Blvd., presented by Ferndale Parks and Recreation in partnership with Modern Skate & Surf, register for contests at app.amilia.com/store/en/1201-livernois/shop/programs

Read more: Ferndale Skate Jam to return June 6

4. Park Farmers Market

June 6 • Grosse Pointe Park

Also live music and activities for kids, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., parking lot on southeast corner of Kercheval Avenue and Lakepointe Street (behind Corewell Health building), continues Saturdays until Sept. 26, parkfarmersmarket.com

Read more: Grosse Pointe Park Farmers Market growing in its third year

5. Music and theater

June 5-7 • Various locations

‘Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella’

See contemporary take on classic tale, presented by Grosse Pointe Theatre - Mainstage, 7:30 p.m. June 5-6 and 2 p.m. June 7, The Schaap Center, 15001 E. Jefferson Ave. in Grosse Pointe Park, continues June 11-14 and 18-21, gpt.org/cinderella

Read more: Grosse Pointe Theatre’s ‘Cinderella’ to bring stage magic to Schaap Center

Read more: State-of-the-art Schaap Center for the Performing Arts opens in Grosse Pointe Park



Beverly Hills Concerts in the Park

Hear Harmonized Steel (classic rock) June 5, also food trucks, 7 p.m., Beverly Park, 18801 Beverly Road, music continues with Northgate Drive (jazz, classic rock ‘n’ roll, folk and more) June 26, Cliff Erikson (12-string acoustic guitar) July 17 and The Hood (blends alternative, R&B, acoustic harmonies and rock anthems) Aug. 14



Thursday Nights Under the Lights

Free concert features Wayback Machine, 7-9 p.m. June 4, food available for purchase from 6-9 p.m., bring chair or blanket, alley at Erin Commons, 28363 Gratiot Ave. in Roseville, music continues with Cosmic Groove July 2, Mainstream Drive Aug. 6 and Slow Loose Stone Sept. 3

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.