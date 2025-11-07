Terms decided for Farmington council

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published November 7, 2025

FARMINGTON — Familiar faces will continue to run the Farmington City Council.

The only candidates in the race were the three incumbents running for the three open seats on council in the Nov. 4 election. However, the length of each term varies based on placement. The top two vote-getters were elected to four-year terms while the third highest vote-getter received a two-year term.

Maria Taylor led the votes with 39.21% (1,507 votes), followed by Kevin Parkins at 31.82% (1,223 votes) and Steven Schneemann at 27.82% (1,069 votes).

As such, Taylor and Parkins will serve four-year terms on the council, while Schneemann will serve for the next two years. There were also 44 write-in votes.

“I’m so grateful to the voters of Farmington for their support and for trusting me with a third term,” Taylor said. “Even though (there were) three candidates for three spots, I still felt it was important to share my viewpoints and my goals through mailings and outreach, and the results show that Farmington voters appreciated that effort.

“Over the next four years, I plan to focus on restoring the Warner Mansion, advancing zoning reforms, and modernizing our outdated water/sewer infrastructure to get the water main breaks under control. And I’ll be doing everything I can to save and redevelop the Old Winery,” she continued. “That project will be the catalyst that lights up the entire Grand River corridor, and I’m thrilled to be serving at a moment when I can help shape the future of east Farmington.”

The councilwoman acknowledged her colleagues on council.

“Congrats also to Kevin Parkins and Steve Schneemann on their reelection,” Taylor said. “I look forward to working with the entire council on continuing to make Farmington a great place to live.”

The other candidates did not respond by press time.