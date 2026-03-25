Teen accused in shooting charged as adult

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published March 25, 2026

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MOUNT CLEMENS — A 17-year-old Macomb Township resident is facing adult criminal charges in connection with an alleged shooting in Sterling Heights.

Aiden Hadley was arraigned March 23 before Magistrate Jean M. Cloud in the 41-A District Court in Sterling Heights. In a news release, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said Hadley is being held on a $250,000 cash or surety only bond and was ordered to have no contact with the complaining victim.

Officials said the alleged incident occurred March 15 in a parking lot near 18 Mile and Dequindre roads, where a group of teens and young adults gathered in expectation of a pre-planned fight. It is alleged that Hadley fired shots from a Ford F-150 allegedly driven by 18-year-old Joseph Maroof of West Bloomfield, who was arraigned on March 18 on weapons and counterfeiting charges.

Hadley is charged with assault with intent to murder, a felony punishable by up to life in prison. He also faces three felony weapons charges.

The Prosecutor’s Office and Sterling Heights police said a minor suffered a nonlethal injury when he was hit by a bullet in his foot during the alleged incident.

According to the news release, Hadley is scheduled for a probable cause conference on March 26 and a preliminary exam on April 2. Both will be held before District Court Judge Annemarie M. Lepore.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said the adult charges were appropriate based on a careful examination of all the available evidence, including the severity of the allegations.

“Charging a juvenile as an adult is not a decision I make lightly, but the seriousness of some offenses demands a response that reflects the impact on victims and the community,” Lucido said. “We remain committed to balancing public safety with fairness, ensuring each case is evaluated on its specific facts and circumstances.”

An attorney for Hadley was not listed in online court records.

Call Staff Writer Gary Winkelman at (586) 498-1070.