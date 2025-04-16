Teachers recognized for making the grade

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published April 16, 2025

Colleen Kohn, a first grade teacher at Cromie Elementary in the Warren Consolidated Schools district, was named Outstanding Elementary School Teacher of the Year in the district and in Macomb County. Photo provided by Warren Consolidated Schools

At the March 10 Warren Woods Public Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Stacey Denewith-Fici, right, and School Board President Mike Schulte, left, recognized the district’s Outstanding Teachers of the Year for 2024-2025: Lesley Szubelak, second from left; Tara Giacona, third from left; Nancy Sulkowski, third from right; and Kelley Schwertman. Photo by Maria Allard

WARREN/CENTER LINE/STERLING HEIGHTS — Several local teachers are being honored for their passion in the classroom.

The educators were named as the 2024-25 “Outstanding Teachers of the Year” for their districts. Every year, the Macomb Intermediate School District holds an Outstanding Teacher of the Year program in which a teacher is chosen at the elementary, middle and high school levels in each district. From there, a countywide teacher is chosen among the three school levels.

The teachers were nominated by their peers, parents and students. Nominated teachers were evaluated in various categories, including teaching style, motivational expertise, lifelong learner, passion and community focus. The educators will be recognized at a dinner April 22 at the Palazzo Grande in Shelby Township.

The Warren Consolidated Schools teachers of the year are Colleen Kohn — first grade teacher, Cromie Elementary; Jacquelyn Czarnik — seventh-grade honors math teacher at Middle School Mathematics Science Technology Center; and Jessica Urban — human anatomy and physiology and physical science teacher, Warren Mott High School.

Additionally, Kohn was named Macomb County Elementary School Teacher of the Year. She has been with the district for the past 15 years. Kohn earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Oakland University and her master’s degree in literacy education from Madonna University.

“I love providing my students with a strong educational foundation, especially in literacy and math,” Kohn said in a prepared statement. “More important though, I love building relationships, developing a love of learning in all students, and creating our own classroom family.”

Czarnik has been with the district for the past 21 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University and master’s degree from Saginaw Valley University.

Urban has been with Warren Consolidated Schools for the past 20 years. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Wayne State.

According to Warren Consolidated Schools Chief Academic Officer David Meengs, the three educators “are exemplary teachers who contribute to the successes of our students and district.”

This year, Center Line Public Schools is recognizing Rebecca Bogden — special education, Peck Elementary School; Tracey Bailey — math teacher, Wolfe Middle School; and Michelle Keeran — art teacher, Center Line High School.

In Van Dyke Public Schools, this year’s honorees are Marina Zak — all subjects, Lincoln Elementary; Charity Dorgan — special services, Lincoln Middle School; and James Twork — math teacher, Lincoln High School.

Fitzgerald Public Schools always picks a teacher at each of its three elementary schools. There were plans to honor the five Fitzgerald teachers at the school board meeting April 14, after the Warren Weekly went to press. They are: Ashley Sullivan — kindergarten, Schofield Early Childhood Center; Alison Voakes — media specialist, Westview Lower Elementary; Geoff Fisher — fifth grade, Mound Park Upper Elementary; Greg Ott — English language arts, Chatterton Middle School; and Elizabeth Roush — math teacher, Fitzgerald High School.

At the March 10 Warren Woods Public Schools Board of Education meeting, school officials recognized Kelley Schwertman — early childhood teacher, Warren Woods Education Center; Nancy Sulkowski — literacy specialist, Briarwood Elementary School; Tara Giacona — sixth grade math teacher, Warren Woods Middle School; and Lesley Szubelak — science teacher, Warren Woods Tower High School. Superintendent Stacey Denewith-Fici read statements from those who nominated the staff members.

“Kelley never fails to bridge the family and teacher gap every year,” Denewith-Fici said. “Her communication, understanding and kindness makes the community in the classroom, and we are very excited to recommend her because of the classroom environment she creates.”

Sulkowski has been involved with the district more than 25 years as a parent, volunteer, classroom teacher, literacy coach and leader in reading recovery.

“She is passionate about literacy and will collaborate with teachers to share her knowledge to support student success,” Denewith-Fici said. “She will provide materials, model lessons and support teachers any way she can.”

Warren Woods Middle School Principal Don Sikora could not be present at the meeting, but he provided a statement to be read publicly about Giacona. He stated that she has consistently demonstrated an extraordinary ability to engage and inspire her students. Giacona also goes above and beyond to ensure that each student feels valued and supported, which has significantly contributed to their academic and personal growth.

Szubelak, nominated by two colleagues, is known for engaging her students with many different strategies.

“Her passion for her students is infectious. She’s a true leader of the staff with her determination to help her students achieve at the highest levels both in the classroom and in their lives,” Denewith-Fici said. “She deserves to be the high school nomination because she is the best of us.”