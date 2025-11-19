Suspect in custody after suspected road rage, shooting incident

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published November 19, 2025

STERLING HEIGHTS — One suspect is in custody following a suspected road rage and shooting incident.

At approximately 8 p.m. Nov. 16, Sterling Heights Police responded to a road rage altercation between two drivers at 15 Mile and Schoenherr roads.

According to a press release from the department, one driver pointed a handgun and security badge at the other before fleeing. Shortly after, officers heard gunshots near 19 Mile and Saal roads.

“Upon investigating the incident, and a short time later, officers heard gunshots in the area of 19 Mile Road and Saal,” the press release states.

Officers were able to locate the suspect, a 21-year-old Clinton Township man, and the suspect vehicle at the Lakeside Village Apartments in Clinton Township.

“Upon doing so two firearms and a security badge were recovered, and the suspect was arrested without incident,” the press release states. “Through our investigation it was found that the suspect was just randomly firing his firearm in the air while driving around.”

The press release states that Sterling Heights officers “did an outstanding job” locating the suspect and the weapon. The department also thanked the Clinton Township Police Department for its assistance.