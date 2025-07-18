Suspect in custody after standoff

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published July 18, 2025

STERLING HEIGHTS — A suspect is in custody after allegedly holding Sterling Heights police in a standoff.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. July 12, Sterling Heights Police responded to a 911 call about an employee at the Stellantis Sterling Stamping Plant on Van Dyke Avenue carrying a handgun and possibly hallucinating.

When officers arrived at the scene, the building was evacuated and approximately 30 police officers were dispatched, including the department’s special response and crisis negotiation teams, according to Sterling Heights Police Capt. Mario Bastianelli.

While the entire building was evacuated, the incident was isolated to a location in the middle of the plant, Bastianelli said, though he couldn’t give further details.

After a three-hour standoff, the individual exited the building peacefully and was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

Charges are pending and the investigation was ongoing at press time, Bastianelli said.