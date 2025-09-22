Suspect in custody after gas station stabbing leaves woman dead

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published September 22, 2025

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A woman died over the weekend after she was stabbed at a local gas station, according to police.

The assault happened just before 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Meijer gas station at 15031 Hall Road in Shelby Township.

Police said the woman and the male suspect — who are both from Utica and knew each other — got into an altercation, which police believe led to the stabbing.

The male suspect reportedly ran away from the scene and was chased by deputies from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. The man was later arrested by officers from the Armada Village Police Department.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and later died of her injuries, police said.

Shelby Township police said charges are pending against the man.



