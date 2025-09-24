Utica man charged in fatal stabbing of estranged wife at Shelby Township gas station

Magistrate Christopher Alayan conducts the arraignment of Sidney Davis Jr. Sept. 24 in 41A District Court in Shelby Township.

Photos by Patricia O'Blenes

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published September 24, 2025

Davis; his attorney, Stephanie Carson; and Macomb County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth Abbo appear remotely for the arraignment.

Davis had a his hand wrapped during the arraignment. He reportedly had a severe laceration on his hand when he was arrested Sept. 21.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A Utica man is facing a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of his estranged wife at a local gas station.

Sidney Emmanuel Davis Jr., 25, was arraigned on one count of first-degree premeditated murder, a life-without-parole felony, Sept. 24 in 41A District Court.

A not guilty plea was entered on the suspect’s behalf at the arraignment. The magistrate ruled he be held without bond.

Police said the assault happened just before 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Meijer gas station at 15031 Hall Road in Shelby Township. The events were reportedly captured on surveillance video at the gas station.

Police said Sidney Davis Jr. and his estranged wife, 23-year-old Fatme Bassam Davis, were meeting at the gas station to complete a safe custody exchange of their 1-year-old son.

Macomb County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Elizabeth Abbo said the attack began outside, while the child was in his mother’s car. The altercation moved inside the gas station, where a clerk reportedly tried to help Fatme Davis in stopping the attack.

“Judge, the allegations are that this was a brutal stabbing,” Abbo said. “This child was present on the scene when this brutal assault occurred.”

When authorities arrived, they found Fatme Davis suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Sidney Davis Jr. reportedly fled the scene and was later discovered in Armada Township with a severe laceration on his hand. He was arrested and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the toddler is in the care of a relative.

Sidney Davis Jr.’s attorney, Stephanie Carson, said her client does not have a criminal history and called 911 to report the incident.

“He did leave the scene, but he called 911 to report what he believed were the injuries at that time,” Carson said.

She argued for a cash bond and a tether.

“He does have family that he can live with safely and make sure he complies with the court order,” Carson said.

Pushing for Davis Jr. to be held without bond, Abbo argued that he is a danger to the public.

“I think that there is a high risk to the public, your honor, considering that this occurred during the day, in a public place with high traffic that is highly frequented by the public,” she said.

Magistrate Christopher Alayan ruled in favor of the prosecution.

“I believe he’s somebody of which the public needs to be protected from, being that it’s a life offense,” Alayan said.

The allegations in this case, according to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido, are both “shocking” and “deeply disturbing.”

“A young mother was allegedly killed at the hands of her estranged husband, while their child sat waiting in the car. Our office is committed to pursuing this case to the fullest extent of the law to ensure justice is served,” Lucido said in a prepared statement.

Shelby Township Police Chief Robert J. Shelide said this “despicable act of violence against this mother, is a stark reminder of the scourge of domestic violence.”

“As a community, we must stand united against such cowardice. The Shelby Township Police Department condemns this heinous act in the strongest terms and is committed to ensuring justice for the victim,” Shelide said in a prepared statement.

The next court date for Davis Jr. is Oct. 7, followed by a preliminary exam Oct. 14.