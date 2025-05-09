Suspect in credit union ATM break-in has ICE hold

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published May 9, 2025

Jose Leonardo Aguilar

STERLING HEIGHTS — A 30-year-old from Mount Clemens facing charges for safe-breaking an ATM also reportedly has a hold order from U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

According to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Jose Leonardo Aguilar — among other individuals — was observed by law enforcement personnel breaking into an ATM at the Blue Ox Credit Union in Sterling Heights. When the officers activated their lights and sirens, the suspects fled and Aguilar was apprehended, the release states.

“After a good ole fashioned foot chase, all the other individuals were later apprehended by law enforcement,” the release states.

Aguilar is facing one charge of safe breaking and one charge of conspiracy to commit safe breaking, both felonies punishable by up to life in prison.

The other individuals are also facing charges, the release states, though it didn’t specify what they were.

Aguilar was arraigned in the 41A District Court in Sterling Heights. Additionally, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement “have now become involved with Mr. Aguilar’s matter and have placed an additional hold preventing any release for him until further notice,” the release states.

Aguilar is scheduled for a probable cause hearing at 1 p.m. May 14 in front of District Court Judge Kimberly Wiegand. Aguilar’s attorney, Randy Rodnick, could not be reached for comment at press time.