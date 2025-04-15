Suspect arrested in vandalism of Meadow Brook Hall

A set of historic stained-glass windows were vandalized at Meadow Brook Hall in February.

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published April 15, 2025

ROCHESTER HILLS — A Clarkston man has been charged with vandalizing Meadow Brook Hall, a historic mansion on the campus of Oakland University, in February.

Caleb Punches, 27, was arrested as a result of an anonymous tip and arraigned in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills April 1. He was charged with one felony count of malicious destruction of property over $1,000 and one misdemeanor count of entering without authority.

“We appreciate the support of the media and the community for their assistance with this case,” Oakland University Police Chief Mark Gordon said in a statement. “The media coverage definitely helped us bring about a positive outcome.”

Police were first alerted to the vandalism after a Meadow Brook Hall employee noticed damage to a set of stained glass windows the morning of Feb. 4.

Upon checking surveillance footage, university police said the suspect — a white male wearing a dark jacket, gray mask and knit red hat with a hood over it — was captured on video approaching the hall on foot at around 1:25 a.m. Feb. 4.

The suspect was captured on video kicking the lower portion of the connected stained glass windows and reportedly using his hand, or a tool in his hand, to smash the upper portion, before running away.

The connected stained glass windows, located toward the front of the building, are original to the historic mansion, which is 95 years old.

“This act of vandalism has been a very upsetting situation for all of us,” Bill Matt, executive director of Meadow Brook Hall, said in a statement.

Located at the top of Meadow Brook’s two-story gothic-inspired ballroom, the stained glass was created specifically for the room by J. Scott Williams and depicts scenes of the arts, including music, literature and entertainment, and drama. The glass was designed to be viewed without distortion from both inside and outside, which the hall’s staff said is “slightly unusual” because stained glass is “typically viewed best from the inside.”

The cost to replace the windows has been estimated at $35,000.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by the community’s response — most especially from the generous donors and new members of our 1929 Giving Club, a philanthropic monthly giving club, named for the year Meadow Brook Hall was founded. It was a powerful answer to an act of senseless violence,” Matt said in a statement.

With the aid of the 1929 Giving Club donations, and a recently approved grant to help with window restoration costs, the university hopes to have the windows replaced later this year.

At press time, Punches’ attorney, Jeffrey J. Quas, said he had no comments.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 22.