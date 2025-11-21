Suspect arrested in Ferndale bank robbery

By: Mike Koury | C&G Newspapers | Published November 21, 2025

Police arrested a suspect for allegedly committing a bank robbery on Nov. 11 at the First Merchants Bank in Ferndale. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Alvin Myron Murray

FERNDALE — A 68-year-old Detroit man was arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery at a bank in Ferndale earlier this month.

On Nov. 14, Ferndale police arrested Alvin Myron Murray for allegedly robbing a bank on Woodward Avenue several days prior. Police believe Murray also robbed banks in multiple other cities.

According to the Ferndale Police Department, officers responded to an alarm going off at approximately 1:10 p.m. Nov. 11 at First Merchants Bank, located at 22635 Woodward Ave. It was here where Murray allegedly gave a teller a note demanding money. Murray received $400 and walked out of the bank, according to police.

As police arrived and began interviewing people on the scene, Detective Lt. Dan Kuzdzal said they were informed that Murray also was believed to have committed armed robbery at a bank in Ann Arbor on Nov. 7.

Police were able to obtain a warrant from Oakland County to arrest Murray. Ferndale worked with neighboring jurisdictions to help track him, including the Ann Arbor and Southfield police departments, and the Oakland County Gang and Violent Crime Task Force.

“We were monitoring our Flock cameras, and it was last Thursday, Nov. 13, where Mr. Murray’s vehicle started hitting on neighboring Flock cameras,” Kuzdzal said. “We had a task force go out and locate Mr. Murray, where he was actually located in Southfield. He was taken into custody without incident at 12 Mile and Southfield Road.”

Kuzdzal said that Murray allegedly committed a bank robbery in Mount Clements the same day he was arrested. When he was detained, police said they also found evidence related to the Ferndale robbery.

“The same articles of clothing that Mr. Murray was wearing when he committed the robbery in Ferndale, that clothing was located inside that vehicle,” Kuzdzal said.

Murray was arraigned on Nov. 14 in the 43rd District Court on one count of felony bank robbery. He was given a $250,000 cash or surety bond, no 10%, and was scheduled to appear next in court at 1 p.m. Nov. 24.

According to the 43rd District Court, Murray did not have an attorney at press time.