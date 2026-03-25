Susick Elementary is ‘buzzing’ about reading month

Susick Elementary School head custodian Adam Wilson, center, volunteered to have his head shaved March 12 as an incentive to motivate students to read during March is Reading Month. His dad, David Wilson, left, is a retired Warren Consolidated Schools educator who also shaved his head during his teaching days to encourage students to read. On the right is the school mascot, Drako.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published March 25, 2026

Susick Elementary School lunch supervisor and former cosmetologist Renee DenDooven gave Wilson a buzz haircut. Wilson volunteered to have his head shaved as an incentive for students to pick up books and other reading materials during March is Reading Month. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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TROY/WARREN — Did you “hair” about head custodian Adam Wilson at Susick Elementary School?

He’s such a proponent of March is Reading Month that he volunteered to have his head shaved as an incentive for students to pick up books and other reading materials this month.

He kept his promise, and on March 12 students and staff gathered in the gymnasium to watch as lunch supervisor and former cosmetologist Renee DenDooven got out her electric clippers and gave Wilson a new buzzcut. The school’s mascot Drako pumped up students as DenDooven sheared away.

March is Reading Month motivates people of all ages to read, and Susick’s theme this year is “Go on an Adventure. Open a Book.” Susick is part of the Warren Consolidated Schools district.

“You guys understand how important it is to read, yes? You’ve got to read in your everyday life, work, school,” Wilson told the students. “Even if you want to sit on TikTok, you’ve got to be able to read.”

He compared his new haircut to March is Reading Month.

“When we get a fresh cut, it’s like a fresh start. With a new attitude and a new outlook on life, you feel better,” he said. “Reading does the same thing. When you open up a book you get fresh ideas, fresh adventures. It takes you to new places. It forces you to think with your own mind. I encourage you to keep reading, not just for March is Reading Month, but for every month. It will strengthen your brain.”

Wilson got the idea to shave his head from his dad, David Wilson, who attended the hair shearing event at Susick. David Wilson, a retired WCS teacher, also went under the razor during his teaching days as an incentive for students to read.

The Susick students and staff have participated in March is Reading Month activities all month long with input from media specialist Jill Strate. To make it more memorable among the bookworms, Strate put together a March is Reading Month bingo challenge.

Each student received a bingo sheet with a number of squares that contained a different activity. Students are encouraged to complete each challenge. Each time they earn a bingo, their parents must sign it, and the students can earn prizes.

“They’re doing great,” Strate said. “We’re having so much fun.”

Students who complete all the challenges can enter to win grand prizes. There were a variety of challenges. One square focused on perusing a cookbook to make a recipe. Reading a book about an airplane, train or ship was included, reading to a sibling or pet, and listening to a story online. In keeping with the “Go on an Adventure. Open a Book,” camping stories were encouraged as was reading a book about a place the students would want to visit.

Another highlight has been the roster of guest readers who have visited the school to read to the students. A family reading night also was scheduled for parents and siblings to come and participate in March is Reading Month. Susick staff also planned a number of “spirit dress days,” including Dr. Seuss and Red/Blue Day March 2 and dress like a tourist.

Before Wilson’s haircut, students from the “Skit Crew” performed a brief ceremony to remind others “not to judge a book by its cover.”