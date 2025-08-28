Students, teachers return to class in Eastpointe Community Schools

Six-year-old Blair Jackson, of Eastpointe, is ready for her first day of first grade at Forest Park Elementary in Eastpointe Community Schools Aug. 25.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published August 28, 2025

As part of the Eastpointe Community Schools long-term facilities master plan, the district’s four elementary schools have returned to K-5 levels for the 2025-2026 school year, including Forest Park, pictured. Photo by Erin Sanchez

Forest Park Elementary students make their way to class on the first day of school. The school has a new principal this year, Randolph Hull. Photo by Erin Sanchez

Six-year-old Aalayah Neely, of Warren, greets instructional coach Kirsten Schoensee with a welcome hug. Photo by Erin Sanchez

EASTPOINTE — There is a major change in Eastpointe Community Schools for the 2025-26 school year.

As part of the school district’s long-term facilities master plan, the district’s four elementary schools have returned to K-5 levels. In the past, Bellview and Pleasantview housed grades 3-5 while Crescentwood and Forest Park housed grades K-2. Last year, educators began the transition process and now all four elementary schools are K-5.

School started districtwide with a half day Aug. 25. School was closed Aug. 26 at Crescentwood due to a water main break. It is unclear at this point if Crescentwood students will have to make up the day. Michigan public schools are allowed six “forgiven days,” also known as snow days, without penalty.

Student enrollment numbers weren’t available at press time. Oct. 1 will be count day when all public schools in Michigan tally the number of students attending their schools, which translates into state funding.

“This year we had more enrollment than normal,” Superintendent Christina Gibson said. “A number of families came back since we switched back to K-5 schools. Because of that shift, families are enrolling more.”

Like other districts in Michigan, school officials at press time last week were waiting for the state Legislature to approve a state budget that includes the school aid budget. At press time, the Legislature hadn’t passed the state budget, which had a July 1 deadline. Districts don’t know if the state will raise the state foundation allowance — also known as per-pupil funding.

“We made some assumptions in our budget,” Gibson said. “We based it off last year’s numbers.”

This year, the district has welcomed new Forest Park Principal Randolph Hull and new Assistant Superintendent of Finance & Operations Jon Dean, who previously was the superintendent in the Grosse Pointe Public School System. Robyne Thompson will stay on as interim principal at Eastpointe Middle School, Gibson said.

There also will be some new curricula this year. At the July 28 Board of Education meeting, the school board approved 7-0 a new science curriculum for grades 6-8 and a new Spanish curriculum for Eastpointe High School from the Savvas Learning Co. Curriculum & Assessment Director Lisa Petrella brought the recommendations to the school board.

At the same meeting, the school board also approved 7-0 a wellness policy brought to the board for approval by Director of Food Services Amy Cirillo and Athletics & Activities Director Paris McCarthy. There is a wellness committee that consists of staff members and parents.

“Our policy is assessed at least once every three years to determine which schools in the district are following the district policy,” McCarthy said. “One of the things we recommended was implementing more nutritional education in our PE curriculum. I think it’s important for our students to know how important it is to eat healthy.”

During the triennial assessment, the focus will be on nutrition and physical education, and physical and wellness activity. One goal of the wellness policy is not to reward students with sugary foods in the classroom but with other incentives instead. The progress is to be reviewed monthly. The committee members also determined students didn’t have enough time to eat lunch and needed more time at recess for physical activity.

In 2024, there were issues with groups of Eastpointe High School students hanging out at the East Brooke Commons after school. The shopping center is located next to the school.

“The high school students are not allowed at East Brooke Commons unless they are employed and going to work,” Gibson said. “We don’t allow them to hang out after school. We want our local businesses to be proud of our students and proud of our community.”

As part of the district’s bond issue, repairs on the Eastpointe High School pool are finished. However, it’s still not open.

“Work has been completed,” Gibson said. “We still have one more final inspection until we open up the pool.”

School officials also are working to bring in a student representative, a topic that was discussed at the Aug. 25 Board of Education meeting.

“We are working to get a student to come in the district and sit up here with us and understand how we work,” Board President Chineva Early said.

An ad hoc committee was assembled with school board Vice President Robert Roscoe, and Trustees Addie Richardson and Ian McCain to move the matter forward. The goal is to bring in either a junior or senior to be the student representative through an application process.

“It is a trial run of this, so we’re going to see how the particular requirements and applications go. I’m hoping we’ll get a number of different applications so we’ll have to choose between some great candidates that we know are at Eastpointe High School,” McCain said. “Basically the application breaks down: the purpose for creating the position, benefits to students, the particular qualifications, application deadline and where to turn it in and then goes into the actual application itself. We are looking for a recommendation from both a community member and a staff member so we can see why they’re interested. We’re asking them to attend just a couple of school board meetings starting out.”

Moving forward, Gibson offered several tips to students and their parents for a successful school year.

“I think the routines at home are really important, going to bed at a good time and waking up at a consistent time,” Gibson said. “Build relationships with your child’s teachers and show up for your kids. Start those relationships now so long-term success is guaranteed.”

Gibson also encourages parents and community members to volunteer at the schools. That could include greeting students in the morning or reading to students. Even cheering on the football team at games is a boost to students.

“Our kids need adults who care,” Gibson said. “We would love to have you volunteer. It takes all of us to build a supportive community.”