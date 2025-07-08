Students show potential and perspectives in DIA exhibition

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published July 8, 2025

Grosse Pointe South High School senior Brody Fitzgibbon created “Wavelengths,” one of the works chosen. Photo provided by the Detroit Institute of Arts

The digital inkjet print “American Consumerism,” by Grosse Pointe South High School senior Jack Martin, can be seen in the DIA’s high school student art show. Photo provided by the Detroit Institute of Arts

Grosse Pointe South High School senior Kalliope Tsagaratos created the clay work “Crackle Can,” which is now on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Photo provided by the Detroit Institute of Arts

“Competition on the Court,” a photo by Grosse Pointe South High School junior Lily Frey, is one of the works selected for this year’s Wayne County High School Art Exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Photo provided by the Detroit Institute of Arts

DETROIT/GROSSE POINTES — The Detroit Institute of Arts is home to masterpieces from the past and present, and now they can say future as well.

Dozens of students from across Wayne County were selected for the fourth annual Wayne County High School Art Exhibition. On view at the museum through July 20, the display features four works by Grosse Pointe South High School students — recent graduates Brody Fitzgibbon, Jack Martin and Kalliope Tsagaratos, and Lily Frey, a junior who’ll be starting her senior year this fall.

“I’m very thrilled to celebrate the creativity of the students from more than 30 schools who are all represented here in the exhibition and that features 84 works of art from across different media, including photography, painting, textiles, sculpture, jewelry and ceramics,” said Salvador Salort-Pons, the Mary Anne and Eugene A. Gargaro Jr. director, president and CEO of the DIA. “This is more than an exhibition. … It’s a celebration of creativity and artistic vision. It offers the students a platform to share their perspectives. … This exhibition continues to demonstrate the power of art to inspire the next generation of creative thinkers. It also reflects the museum’s deep commitment to arts education and meaningful learning opportunities for everyone.”

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans — whose wife, DIA Board member Renata C. Seals, was an early champion of a student art show — was on hand for an opening reception for the exhibition June 24.

“I’m just happy to see the students have a chance to display what they put their heart and souls into, and to have other people be able to come up and really appreciate it,” Evans said.

The county executive highlighted the important role played by parents and art educators in supporting the students in their artistic endeavors. Evans said the show features “amazing work” and shows that the county is home to artistic greats of the future.

Salort-Pons concurred.

“The museum is honored to support this extraordinary opportunity to nurture young talent … and (we) look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come,” Salort-Pons said. “And I know, in the future, some of these students who are displaying their art today, I am sure they will be represented in our permanent collection.”

Every year, new students and schools submit works for consideration, said Ani Garabedian, community engagement programs manager for the DIA.

“I would say the work is very unique and diverse,” Garabedian said. “I think the show is always growing.”

This year, she said more than 200 artworks were submitted for consideration, from which a committee of museum staffers and art educators selected the works that were included this year.

“This is work that isn’t just coming out of the classroom — some (of the students) are doing it on their own,” Garabedian said. “I think people are impressed to see such a high level of artwork and such diversity of artwork.”

A selection of works will be displayed at the Guardian Building in downtown Detroit in August, for those who are unable to visit the DIA in July.

Admission to see the exhibition is free for residents of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Julie McFarland, executive director of public affairs and engagement at the DIA, said they hope this show will bring new visitors to the museum and inspire other youths with an interest in art.

“We’re really looking to make sure as many kids as possible can take advantage of this opportunity and really grow this show,” McFarland said. “We’re doing great in our fourth year, but we’re always reaching for the stars on this one.”

The DIA is located at 5200 Woodward Ave. For more information, call (313) 833-7900 or visit dia.org.