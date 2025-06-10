Students serve diners while raising funds for Autism Alliance of Michigan

Fourth grade Ferry student Drew Steiger takes orders as a waiter.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published June 10, 2025

Harrison Cavanagh, a Ferry fourth grader in James Fisher’s magnet class, delivers an order to one of his tables. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

GROSSE POINTE WOODS — In teacher James Fisher’s class at Ferry Elementary School, compassion and commerce go together.

Every other year, Fisher’s magnet class — which is made up of third and fourth graders — partners with American Coney Island and operates a restaurant at the school for an afternoon. The students seat diners, wait and bus tables, prepare the food, cash out the patrons, publicize the event and more. This year, all proceeds from the restaurant were donated to the Autism Alliance of Michigan.

This year’s restaurant day took place May 8 during lunch. Fisher launched this project 14 years ago after talking with his friend, Grace Keros, who owns American Coney Island. Keros provides the uniforms, donates the food and trains the students, but they do the rest themselves.

“They have been working very hard,” Fisher said. “This unit ties in with all of the curriculum.”

The students vote on which charity will receive the event’s proceeds. Fisher said their selection of the Autism Alliance of Michigan fits with the school’s “mission of integration of all children.” He said it also speaks to the character of the students.

“They’re caring students,” Fisher said. “They care about everybody.”

More than a few alumni of Fisher’s class returned to support it this year, including Grosse Pointe North High School senior Wes Ramsey, 18, of Grosse Pointe Woods. Ramsey was a chef for the chili and hot dog station.

“It’s one of my favorite memories from elementary school,” Ramsey said. “I remember it a lot. It’s just so unique to this school and this class. It’s a very fun and fruitful experience.”

He said he walked away from the project with better quick- and critical-thinking skills, along with an awareness of the importance of good customer service.

“As I got older, I got a job at a restaurant busing tables,” Ramsey said. “This experience is very helpful, and it helped me understand the restaurant industry.”

Ramsey’s younger brother, Eliot Block, 11, of Grosse Pointe Woods, was another returning alum.

While he’s in fifth grade now, Block returned to lend a hand, dressing up for a while as a hot dog.

Block has fond memories of working at the restaurant two years ago.

“It was very fun,” Block said. “It was very unique. It was a cool experience.”

There’s academic substance behind this project. Fisher said the students use a variety of skills from school, including math and economics, when doing this. They get to be creative, too, using graphic design for the menus.

Third grader Lawson Blunden, 8, of Grosse Pointe Woods, who worked as a cashier, can attest to the skills used. Blunden said adding up the tickets and dessert purchases gave students more experience with math.

“We practiced a lot,” said fellow cashier Eli Johnson, 10, of Grosse Pointe Woods, a fourth grader. “We actually used real calculators and stuff. And we had other classes coming to help us.”

Cashier and third grader William Jaeger-Karalla, 9, of Grosse Pointe Woods, said they used play food in simulated sales experiences, with students from other classes acting as restaurant patrons.

“They do a lot of practice runs,” said classroom mom Annie Nicholls, of Grosse Pointe Woods. “If you happen to stop by (Ferry), suddenly you (might) find yourself sitting at a (restaurant) table.”

Parents say they’re impressed by what the students do.

“It’s all kid-run,” said classroom mom Stephanie Cleland, of Grosse Pointe Woods, whose son, Clay, was working at the beverage station. “They did everything. They even made the centerpieces.”

Nicholls said the students “work the whole year on this.”

Cleland said the students have to take out loans from their parents — on which they’re required to pay interest and put up collateral, such as a favorite toy — to pay for supplies and other materials.

“He wants them to take it seriously,” Cleland said of Fisher. “Mr. Fisher is amazing. My son has been hoping to be in his class since he was in kindergarten.”

Nicholls’ daughter, fourth grader Rosie Nicholls, 10, was working as a waitress.

“It’s been very good,” Rosie Nicholls said. “We helped decorate.”

Among those who came for lunch were Woods City Councilman Todd McConaghy, whose youngest son, Daniel, was one of Fisher’s students. He said Daniel is now a junior at North.

“We’re big supporters of Mr. Fisher,” the councilman said. “This is one of the coolest community events, because it involves citizens from our youngest citizen to our oldest citizen.”

Woods Mayor Arthur Bryant was there as well, as were Grosse Pointe Board of Education President Colleen Worden and Board members Valarie St. John and Timothy Klepp.

“I think it’s amazing,” Worden said. “This student-led enterprise is vibrant and successful.”

She praised the students and Fisher, as did other attendees.

St. John said the food tasted “extremely professional,” as if attendees had gone into a Coney Island restaurant elsewhere. She also said it was an excellent learning experience for the students.

“They’re getting great life skills,” St. John said.

Klepp was impressed as well.

“The food is terrific,” he said. “I think it’s so nice so many friends and family come. They get to see the school. They get to see the spirit (here). It’s really beneficial for the community.”

Fisher said the event drew about 250 customers and raised $3,700. He said he was “very proud” of his students. The 2023 restaurant day attracted 225 and raised $3,500, Fisher said.

Organizers say they’re looking at possibly doing a dinner event instead in 2027, so that more parents and students would be able to attend.